102 people arrested in Central Florida county during human trafficking sting

Deputies from a Central Florida county arrested more than 100 people in a sting seeking to disrupt human trafficking.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office made the arrests during a special investigation known as “Operation No Tricks No Treats,” according to the Polk County Sheriff Office’s press release published Thursday.

Authorities started the operation on Oct. 20 with assistance from police departments in Auburndale, Haines City, Lake Hamilton, Lake Wales and Lakeland.

Officials used internet ads to arrange meetings with undercover agents and suspects.

Three people who could have been victims of human trafficking, including one juvenile, were sent to organizations like One More Child and Heartland for Children, according to the press release.

Detectives shared a variety of statistics from the arrests.

Thirty-eight people were arrested for offering to commit prostitution, with two possible adult victims of human trafficking.

Criminal histories for the suspects included 275 previous felonies and 429 misdemeanors ranging from kidnapping, robbery, aggravated battery and sex offenses.

Deputies also seized cocaine, meth, heroin and marijuana from those arrested.

The youngest person they arrested was 19 while the oldest person was 78, according to the press release.

They also found two child predators among the group; Donald Spencer, 64, of Mulberry, and Theodore Ryan Jones, 27, of Satellite Beach.