105-year-old woman sets 100-meter dash world record in Louisiana Senior Games
At 105-years-old, Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins became the first female track athlete to set a world record in the 100-meter dash for her 105+ age group.
At 105-years-old, Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins became the first female track athlete to set a world record in the 100-meter dash for her 105+ age group.
England skipper Eoin Morgan on Wednesday said his team were "devastated" after Jimmy Neesham's clean striking took them by surprise in their tense Twenty20 World Cup semi-final loss to New Zealand.
As of Saturday, the Browns and receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to reduce the team’s eventual liability for termination pay from $7.25 million to $4.25 million by shifting $3 million of his remaining pay into a roster bonus, due this week. The two sides then pivoted to another path that got to the same place. [more]
A Michigan high school cross country athlete, Garrett Winter, ran a personal best in a 5K, finishing in second, but was disqualified for profanity.
The Minnesota Vikings are plagued by COVID-19 issues
Earlier today, a bunch of Fortnite players found themselves in possession of the Axe of Champions, one of the rarest items in the game, only to have it snatched away after a few minutes. Fortnite developer Epic Games says the whole thing was a big mistake.
Holmgren finished with a rather historic stat line on Tuesday during his debut with Gonzaga in a win over Dixie State.
An Orange County mom has filed a police complaint after her daughter was left with a concussion from a sucker punch during a youth basketball game.
Tensions boiled over at the BKFC 22 press conference as Lorenzo Hunt and Hector Lombard are separated.
The eyes of U.S. Soccer -- and Chelsea -- will be on Gregg Berhalter's lineup for the USMNT's big Friday match against Mexico in World Cup qualifying.
"I do realize that I am a role model to a lot of people."View Entire Post ›
After an altercation involving Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Miami’s Markieff Morris, the Jokic brothers took to social media with a threat.
Edmond hunter kills possible state record deer in Logan County
Since when did Bulldogs football tailgates become a thinly veiled political rally? | Opinion
"Over the last few years I have let myself get to a very dark place and I didn't have the tools to cope with the struggle."
7-Time NASCAR Cup champion and current IndyCar driver speaks his mind in upcoming TV interview.
Terence Crawford plans to prove that he, not Canelo Alvarez is the best fighter in the world.
The Packers have offered Beckham Jr. a veteran minimum contract, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Bears pass rusher Cassius Marsh was hit with taunting flag... and by Tony Corrente. The penalty helped the Steelers score a field goal and Matt Nagy's team lost by two points.
Men over 40 can add the half-kneeling windmill exercise, which helps to build shoulder strength and stability, to workouts to improve performance.
Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu upset U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz.