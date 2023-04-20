108 pounds of cocaine and 66,000 mangos seized in Louisiana

Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood (second from right) talks about the seizure of the refrigerated Freightliner behind him by the two deputies flanking him. Standing with them (from left) are Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell and Major Kary Beebe, commander of the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement unit. The deputies did not want to be identified.

Hidden among 66,000 mangos in a refrigerated Freightliner seized Tuesday afternoon in the Libuse area was more than 108 pounds of cocaine, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

Seizing the truck and cocaine was standard procedure for the department's Rapides Area Drug Enforcement unit. But what do you do with 45,000 pounds of mangos?

The odd detail was revealed Thursday morning during a news conference when Sheriff Mark Wood announced the seizure.

Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, two deputies assigned to RADE's highway interdiction team spotted the driver of the white 18-wheeler allegedly make an improper lane usage violation on La. Highway 28 East. The driver, 56-year-old Jose Calderon of Edinburg, Texas, was pulled over near Paper Mill Cutoff Road, reads a release.

The deputies suspected something wasn't right, so they brought out Izzy, one of the department's K-9s, to sniff around the vehicle "and observed a positive alert to possible narcotics."

Calderon was arrested and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on a charge of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and two misdemeanor traffic violations. He remains in custody with bail set at $500,200.

Wood stood in front of the Freightliner truck Thursday morning with the two deputies who made the stop, deputies who last year were honored last year as K-9 officers of the year by the Louisiana Narcotics Officers Association. He said he wanted to brag about their work.

Neither deputy wanted to be identified.

Wood called it "a very large lick taken off the street, wherever it's taken off the street."

The truck came from Mexico and was heading to New York, said Rapides Parish District Attorney Phillip Terrell. He said his office would move ahead with motions to seize the truck and any other assets from the case, like bank accounts.

Edinburg, the town Calderon listed as his home, is less than 500 miles from U.S.-Mexican border.

It's the second large drug seizure in Rapides Parish within a year. Wood recalled the 10 pounds of fentanyl found in October 2022 at an Alexandria home. He called drugs a "poison in our city" and said violence follows the trafficking.

Terrell said the wrapped blocks of cocaine were concealed with the mangos, a common practice. But he said the disposal of the fruit then became the sheriff office's responsibility, and they couldn't just give it away.

He said his office, RADE commander Major Kary Beebe and federal agencies researched who owned the mangos and got them loaded on another truck. Wood said the fruit left Alexandria Wednesday.

"Those mangos should be in New York by now," said Beebe.

The fruit shipment seemed to be legitimate, said Wood and Terrell.

"A lot of work was involved in this," said Terrell.

The value of the cocaine, sold to users, could have been as high as $3 million, according to officials.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Louisiana traffic stop yields 108 pounds of cocaine and 66,000 mangos