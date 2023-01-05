109 reported in jail Wednesday

Jan. 5—Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority members were updated on jail operations during a Jan. 4 meeting.

During the administrative report, it was announced that 109 people were in jail that morning — 89 men and 20 women. No inmates were sentenced to the Department of Corrections, but one was sentenced to county time. Over 69 inmates were held on tribal charges.

Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until the next meeting.

The next GBA meeting is Jan. 18 at 9 a.m., in the Cherokee County Detention Center.