About $10K in cash and items stolen from Rochester home

Oct. 25—A couple came home Friday to discover their home had been burgled.

The residents of a home in the 1300 block of 13th Avenue Northwest came home about 5 p.m. Friday to discover that several items of electronics, jewelry and some cash were taken from the home, said Rochester Police Department Capt. Casey Moilanen.

When officers arrived, they found the screen on the patio door had been cut and the glass of the door broken. The last person had left the home at noon, and the residents returned about 5 p.m., Moilanen said. No one was at home during the time of the burglary.

Rochester police are investigating the crime.