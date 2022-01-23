🌱 $10K Donation To Lovelady Center + Croux App Helps Birmingham

Happy Monday, neighbors! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening today in town.

First, today's weather:

Some sun, then clouds; milder. High: 57 Low: 40.

A Birmingham woman raised funds for the Lovelady Center, which was created to help empower previously incarcerated women so they can return to society as well-equipped women of God. Jessica Smith decided to use her birthday as an opportunity to raise funds for the center, and she wants to present them with a $10,000 donation. (WVTM13 Birmingham) A new Birmingham app, Croux is helping restaurant owners find workers. The app works like a rideshare service or dating site but connects workers to employees. People who are seeking shifts can create profiles on the app, and if selected, they'll get confirmation of the gig, compensation information, and a GPS map showing the job site. (Yellowhammer News) This past week presented Birmingham with a few big announcements and headlines. USFL announced that Skip Holtz would be the Birmingham Stallions head coach, two Chick-fil-A employees were sentenced for fraud, and a 20-year-old man was arrested following a shooting in Homewood. (Birmingham Patch)

Sunny winter days are GREAT outdoor days! Come join in the Birmingham Botanical Gardens' Winter Family Geocaching Scavenger Hunt through Feb. 28. All ages are welcome (registration required) and participation is free! (Facebook)

Restaurants have had to get creative in how they serve customers during the Covid-10 pandemic. The city of Birmingham, recognizing their efforts, passed an amendment allowing outdoor seating on sidewalks and parking spaces. (Twitter)

A dog park and bar is coming to Birmingham in Spring 2022! Good Dog combines the fun of enjoying time with your furry friend and the socialization of a great bar. Plus, the dog park will be safe with a perimeter fence and pet vaccine requirements. (Instagram)

Taxes In Retirement Seminar (January 25)

