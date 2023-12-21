$10K Giveaway going on, 'rain or not'

Dec. 20—Those planning this year's $10,000 Giveaway say plans are to proceed with the event, despite a chance of rain showers in the forecast.

This year's 2023 McAlester Area Cash Giveaway is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21, on Choctaw Avenue in downtown McAlester — whether it rains or not, organizers said.

McAlester Christmas Promotion Executive Director Jeanie McCabe noted the chance of rain in the forecast.

A 30% chance of showers aftern noon in the Thursday forecast from the National Weather Service increases to an 80% chance on Thursday night.

Temperatures won't be frigid though, with a high of 60 degrees forecast for Thursday, followed by an overnight low of 51 degrees that night.

McCabe isn't letting a chance of showers in the forecast put a damper on her plans for the event.

"This is our 29th year," said McCabe, who's been helping with the event for 10 years now.

She said if it does rain, this will be the first time she's had to deal with either rain or snow during her decade-long tenure with the event.

"It's never been cancelled," McCabe said of the $10,000 Giveaway. She plans on keeping that record intact by proceeding with the Thursday night event as planned, with or without rain.

"I hope everyone comes out," McCabe said.

Of course, a chance of showers in the forecast doesn't mean it's certain those showers will occur while the $10,000 Giveaway is ongoing in downtown McAlester.

Showers could move in before or after the event, or bypass the city completely.

This year's $10,000 Giveaway could have been called the $28,000 Giveaway — because that's how much cash is being offered throughout the evening.

"We have 10 total prizes," McCabe said.

In addition to the $10,000 grand prize, cash prizes will be given away throughout the night, including giveaways of $7,500, $5,000, $3,000 and $2,500.

Cash prizes aren't the only giveaways.

"We've got businesses that gave prizes, too," McCabe said.

Additional prizes and the businesses giving them include:

—An electric bicycle valued at $3,250 from E-Z Pay Used Cars of McAlester.

—A $1,200 one-karat gold necklace from Wiley's Bespoke Jewelry.

—A $1,000 gift certificate from Tannehill Furniture.

—A product basket and $500 cash from Vapor Realm.

—And $500 in cash from The Ganja Shack.

Enthusiasm has been building for the popular event.

"I've heard people talking about getting tickets more so than in the past," McCabe said.

Miss McAlester Hensley Kidd and Miss McAlester Teen Sophie Eaton are set to be on-hand to draw the winning tickets from the large hopper used for the drawings.

Plans for this year's $10K Giveaway are similar to those in the past.

Many gather in the street around the outdoor stage where the drawings are held, although some opt to listen in the comfort or their cars or by stepping into nearby buildings.

Plans call for the drawings to be livestreamed on the Facebook page for McAlester's $10,000 Christmas Giveaway.

McAlester Radio plans to broadcast the drawing live on three of its radio channels: 101.3 KMCO FM, at 1150 KNED AM and at 98.3 FM.

Those with a winning ticket have five minutes to step onto the stage at Second Street and Choctaw Avenue with their ticket in-hand. The five-minute countdown begins when a winning number is announced from the outdoor stage.

If no one steps forward to claim the prize within the five-minute window, then another number will be drawn, with the process repeated until a winner claims the prize.

Shoppers obtained tickets for the drawing by stopping in at participating businesses, where they were to receive one ticket for visiting, along with an additional ticket for every $10 spent.