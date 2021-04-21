$10K raised for Black trans women after Charlotte murders. Here’s how to help.

Local and statewide LGBTQ+ community organizations are launching a collective effort to support and protect Black trans women in Charlotte on the heels of two murders.

Campaign for Southern Equality, Charlotte Pride, Equality NC and Transcend Charlotte have committed $10,000 total to the effort for housing, food and other needs, representatives said Wednesday. The groups are encouraging local residents and organizations to match the donation with another $10,000.

All money raised will go to Charlotte Uprising, Feed the Movement and House of Kanautica — grassroots organizations working on the ground to house, protect and support local Black trans women. Many local Black trans women said they do not feel safe in hotels.

The Human Rights Campaign says Charlotte is the second deadliest city in the country for transgender and gender non-conforming people. At Wednesday’s press conference, speakers said the recent murders were not part of a new trend — the violence has long existed in Charlotte.

Jaida Peterson, 29, was discovered in a hotel room at Quality Inn near the airport, on April 4, Easter Sunday. Eleven days later, Remy Fennell, 28, was found at the Sleep Inn, located on North Tryon Street in University City. Both women had been fatally shot.

Police made two arrests on April 16.

“As a Black, transgender, queer and femme person who grew up in Charlotte, my heart breaks with my black trans sisters and community,” c. Michale of House of Kanautica said Wednesday. “Violence touches our Black trans lives far too often.”

Violence against trans women

Trans women of color are some of the most vulnerable in the LGBTQ+ community because of the racism, homophobia and transphobia they face. They’re more likely to experience a wide variety of discrimination in their everyday lives, including violence. According to the National Center for Transgender Equality, more than one in four trans people has faced a bias-driven assault, and rates are higher for trans women and trans people of color.

“This city is not safe for trans folk and Charlotte has been an epicenter of violence against Black trans people for years,” said Nada Merghani, programs manager for Charlotte Pride and co-founder of Feed The Movement. “This crisis did not start a few days ago with the murder of Jaida and Remy, who should still be here today, and it will not end with the apprehension of two of the many killers and perpetrators of violence against Black trans women and girls.”

Merghani, who is Black and transgender and goes by gender neutral pronouns, emphasized that the women were killed not because of the hazards of their occupation as sex workers but because of anti-trans hate.

“Charlotte lures in trans women… and allows them to be systematically slaughtered,” they said.

At least 15 trans people have been murdered in the United States in 2021, and at least three other trans women have been murdered in recent years in Charlotte. In a fourth case, the cause of the death is still being investigated.

“We are resilient. We are joy. We thrive,” Equality NC’s Rebby Kern said. “We have and always will keep us safe.”

How to donate

Donations can be made through Equality NC and Charlotte Pride.

EqualityNC.org/CLTrelief

CharlottePride.org/relief

