$10K restitution owed after theft plea

Dec. 19—Alex Michael Tirenin, 30, of Grandview, will be paying restitution for a long time after pleading guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from a former employer. That's the bad news.

The good news for Tirenin is if he meets all terms and conditions of probation, under judicial diversion he will be allowed to have the charge removed from his permanent record.

Tirenin was one of ten who earlier this month pleaded guilty to allegations before Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie. In the case of Tirenin, a guilty plea to theft of property of more than $10,000 was entered.

The case involves the theft of money from bank deposits from Shoney's where Tirenin was once employed. The plea is being set aside during the probationary period and if restitution of $10,000 is paid and all conditions of diversion completed, Tirenin will be eligible to petition the court to have the charge removed from his record.

Tirenin pleaded guilty to the charge and received a six-year suspended sentence. The plea requires him to make payments of $200 monthly until restitution is paid.

The thefts reportedly occurred from July 28-Oct. 29, 2011. The incident was investigated by Crossville Police Dets. J.C. Hancock and Jon Tollett and the total amount of funds reported missing to them was listed as $15,858.

In other cases on the docket, the following guilty pleas were entered:

—Jedidiah Josiah Allan Hoskins Jr., 22, charged with DUI and aggravated assault, pleaded guilty to reckless aggravated assault and received a four-year suspended sentence to be served on supervised probation under terms and conditions of judicial diversion.

The plea has been set aside and if all terms and conditions of diversion are met, Hoskins will be eligible to petition the court to have the charge removed from the permanent record. If not, the plea is entered as a guilty plea.

Charge of DUI has been dismissed.

The charge stems from a June 29, 2021, incident on Apoxsee Circle when a person and mailbox were struck by a vehicle. Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch told the court the victim expressed no interest in prosecuting Hoskins, leading to the settlement of the case.

Story continues

—Joshua Randal Presley, 36, charged with burglary, two counts of theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, two counts of theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, criminal simulation, DUI and simple possession of meth, pleaded guilty to burglary and two counts of theft of property of more than $10,000.

Presley received a total of six years with one year to serve and the balance on supervised probation. Presley was given credit for 270 days already served in jail. He is to pay $224.99 restitution to Rural King, $200 restitution to Proffitt's Market and is banned from contact with all victims in all cases. Remaining charges were dropped.

One theft case involves the Nov. 18, 2019, theft of a Polaris ATV in a case investigated by CCSO Investigators Gary Green and David Hamby. The burglary and other theft cases involves a break-in of a storage building and theft of a 2016 Cougar ATV, power tools, bow and arrows, coin collection, jewelry and hand tools on Nov. 8-11, 2019, in a case investigated by CCSO Investigators Green and Bo Kollros and Sgt, Dustin Jackson and Fairfield Glade Police Officer Fatima Pena.

—Kendaris D. Brooks, 20, pleaded guilty to an information charging felony reckless endangerment and DUI (drugs) and received a two-year sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender. Fines and court costs were waived and Brooks was granted furlough to continue treatment through Victory Mission Bible Training. He lost driving privileges for one year.

The charges stem from an Oct. 3, 2021, incident during which he was involved in a vehicle crash that left a passenger in his vehicle injured.

—Victor Wayne Fox, 33, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of more than .5 grams of meth for resale and received an eight-year suspended sentence with one year to serve and the balance on supervised probation.

That sentence is to be served at 75% and concurrent with a General Sessions Court probation violation sentence. Fine and court costs were waived.

The charge stems from a Nov. 9 traffic stop by CPD during which a search yielded meth, digital scales and drug paraphernalia.

—Jeffrey Scott Hampton, 51, pleaded guilty to an information charging attempt to possession Psilocybin for resale and received a seven-year sentence to be served at 30% as a Range 1 offender and consecutive to a parole violation sentence. Fine and court costs were waived.

The charge stems from an April 16 arrest following a CPD search during which mushrooms listed as a controlled substance were seized.

—Anna Margaret McElhaney, 52, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of meth and burglary and received a total eight-year sentence with one year to serve and the balance on supervised probation.

McElhaney is being given credit for 74 days already served in jail.

The burglary charge stems from a March 25, 2021, break-in at a residence on Turkey Blind Rd. and the meth charge from a CCSO traffic stop at Turkey Blind Rd. and Lantana Rd. on June 13, 2020.

—Andrew A. Miller, 23, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent and received a one-year suspended sentence under terms and conditions of judicial diversion. Items seized during the arrest were forfeited.

The charge stems from a July 2 traffic stop on Peavine Rd.

—Rodney Lynn Pugh, 47, pleaded guilty to an information charging evading arrest and received a two-year sentence to serve at 30% as a Range 1 offender, consecutive to a parole violation sentence. The charge stems from a Nov. 8 flight from a CCSO traffic stop.

—Thomas Donald Smith, 40, pleaded guilty to an information charging possession of less than .5 grams of meth with intent and received a three-year suspended sentence with 180 days to serve at 75%. Smith was given credit for 46 days already served in jail and the balance of the sentence will be served on supervised probation.

The charge stems from an Oct. 18 arrest at Rural King. Once at the jail, a search by corrections officers yielded meth.

—Kelly Michelle Young, 47, pleaded guilty to an information charging aggravated burglary and received a three-year sentence to serve in jail at 85% as a Range 1 offender. She is being given credit for 44 days served in jail and the sentence is to run concurrent with a General Sessions Court sentence.

The charge stems from an Oct. 20 burglary at Oak Grove St. during which a window screen was cut to gain entry to the home.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com