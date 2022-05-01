$10K reward being offered for escaped Alabama inmate, endangered corrections officer

The U.S. Marshals service is now offering a $10,000 reward to help find an inmate who escaped from custody in Lauderdale County, Alabama on Friday.

They say Casey White, 38, is charged with two counts of capital murder after stabbing and killing a 58-year-old woman in September 2020.

Casey White confessed to the murder and was awaiting trial at the Lauderdale County Jail when he disappeared.

Assistant Director of Corrections Vicky White, who is not related to Casey White, is also missing.

The U.S. Marshals believe she may be with the inmate and could be in danger.

How Casey White was able to escape remains under investigation.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said in a statement that the evidence in the disappearance of Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and capital murder suspect Casey Cole White is pointing toward the deputy helping the inmate escape.

“The question is: did she do so willingly or was she coerced into doing it by inmate White by threatening her and/or her family or other means,” Singleton said Saturday afternoon. “Our secondary focus is on investigating the escape itself. Indications are, since no court appearance was scheduled, that AD (assistant director) White assisted in the escape.”

Anyone with information on Casey White or Vicky White’s whereabouts should call 911.