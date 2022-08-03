$10K reward being offered after teen murdered at Marietta graduation party

Marietta police are still searching for the person responsible for the death of a teenager who was shot and killed at a graduation party in May.

Investigators say 17-year-old Grayson Green was shot on May 21 at the Walton Village Apartment complex. Officers found him on the ground near the entrance after he’d been shot in the chest, but he did not survive his injuries.

Property managers from the apartment complex and Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta are now offering a reward of $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the shooter.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Marietta police say they saw a large number of teenagers and young adults running away from the scene as they were arriving.

Green’s father says his son died as a hero, giving his life to protect someone else.

“When that person pulled out a gun, for the most part, he stepped in front, he didn’t run from the situation, he protected that person,” Tishamba Green said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Tishamba Green says there were so many people at the party that someone must have seen what happened, and he’s desperate for them to come forward.

There’s a killer out there on the loose and that shouldn’t even be happening right now. Everybody claims they love Grayson, then speak up for Grayson,” Tishamba Green said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Anyone with information on Green’s murder should contact Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.