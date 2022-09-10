$10K reward offered for arrest after Marietta teen killed at graduation party

Atlanta police announced Thursday that property management and Crime Stoppers Atlanta are partnering together to increase the reward to $10,000 for leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a 17-year-old high school student.

Grayson Green, 17, was shot and killed May 21. The incident occurred inside the Walton Village apartment complex on Roberta Drive.

Authorities said that despite multiple people witnessing the shooting, police have been unsuccessful in getting people to come forward to identify the shooter.

Officials have released a new video in hopes that someone will speak up.

In the video, you can see several young adults leaving the complex immediately after the shooting began.

Where the camera is located, investigators believe the partygoers seen in the video, saw part of, or possibly the entire shooting.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

