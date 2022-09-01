$10K reward offered in deadly shooting in Raleigh, police say

Information that leads to an arrest in the case of a deadly shooting in Raleigh last month could be worth a $10,000 reward.

Officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) are investigating a shooting at Kerwin Drive and Battlefield Drive on Friday, August 12 that left a man dead.

According to police, officers found Terry Henderson Jr. lying in the roadway, unresponsive around 11:50 p.m.

He had been hit multiple times by gunfire and died at the scene.

The investigation revealed that Henderson might have been shot for his car, a silver Nissan Maxima, MPD said.

Officers found the car the next day at Oberle Road and Glasgow Street outside the Breezy Point Apartments.

Thanks to a private donation and Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, if an arrest is made in this case, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $10,000.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with any information about this case.

