$10K reward offered for driver in crash that killed 23-year-old UGA student

Investigators are now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of a man accused of killing a UGA student in a crash last year.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on University Parkway on Feb. 13, 2023. Deputies said Cesar Raudales, 27, hit another car head-on.

The woman in the other car, identified by the Athens Banner-Herald as 23-year-old Beth Elaine Buchanan, was killed. Buchanan was working on a Ph.D. in psychology at the University of Georgia, according to the Banner-Herald.

Raudales drove away from the scene.

Deputies describe him as a Hispanic man who is 5′8″ and 165 pounds with black hair and green eyes.

Buchanan graduated as the valedictorian from her California high school and graduated summa cum laude from Rice University in Houston. She was nearing the end of her second year as a graduate student.

Anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $10,000.