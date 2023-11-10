$10K reward offered for information in I-240 shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the 2022 shooting death of a 26-year-old man.

On Aug. 21, 2022, Ragan Martin was a passenger in a Ford pickup truck when, just after midnight, dozens of shots were fired from a black sedan on the Perkins Road ramp onto I-240.

Over 30 bullets were found to have hit the truck, and three of the four occupants in the truck were hit by gunfire.

Police say Martin was pronounced dead at the scene. The others injured were taken to nearby hospitals where they were treated and released.

Reports say that the four individuals occupying the pickup truck had left a rap concert on Perkins Road, where they were celebrating Martin’s birthday, just before the shooting took place.

“We believe more than one person knows about this murder,” said David Wayne Brown, executive director of CrimeStoppers. “We’re asking for the public’s help in this case.”

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

