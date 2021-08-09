$10K reward offered for information that leads to whereabouts of California campground owner missing for a week

Andrea Cavallier
·3 min read

A week ago today, John Stivers and his family were preparing for a camping trip to Tahoe. But when the well-liked campground owner vanished while out running errands, his family has instead spent every day since searching for him, with friends, and pleading for his safe return.

“John is one of the kindest, most loving people in the world,” his wife of 17 years, Michele, told Dateline. “No matter how busy he is, he will always stop to help someone else.”

The 52-year-old husband and father to a 14-year-old daughter, was last seen at the family home in Copperopolis, California on August 2, 2021. Michele said she had made lunch for everybody as they talked about their plans for the day and their upcoming camping trip - a trip, Michele added, that was her husband’s idea.

The couple owns Lake Tulloch Campground and Marina in nearby Jamestown, California. After lunch, John told Michele his plans to stop by the bank in Sonora, California, and then to work at the campground before returning home for the evening.

Around 2 p.m. that day, Michele said she got a call from John.

“He called and told me about a golf cart being left down at the clubhouse, and then said he was going to bring the RV home that night for our camping trip,” Michele said. “And that was the last time I talked to him.”

When John didn’t return home that evening, Michele began to worry. She told Dateline she knows he made it to the bank to deposit money for the business but after making calls to the campground and speaking with the employees, she realized he never showed up for work.

By 9:30 p.m. Michele said she had called and texted his cell phone numerous times, but it remained off. She then called the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office and reported him missing.

That same evening, sheriff’s deputies located John’s 2013 white Chevrolet Express 15-passenger van parked alongside Campo Seco Road in Jamestown, according to a release issued by the sheriff’s office the next day, but John was not with the vehicle. The area where the van was found was on a road John might have taken to get to the campground from the bank in Sonora.

In the days since John’s disappearance, several searches have been conducted in the surrounding area, both by law enforcement and community volunteers. A Facebook group “Find John Stivers” was created to track the searches and provide updates. The page reached nearly 2,000 members within a week.

“I can’t think of anyone who doesn’t love John,” his wife Michele told Dateline. “There’s no one I can think of who would want to hurt him.”

She added that she knows without a doubt her husband would never just walk away from his family, his campground or even his van.

“It just doesn’t make sense,” she said. “None of this makes sense at all.”

As the tight-knit community continues to conduct searches, post fliers and share updates on social media, Michele told Dateline she believes someone must know something about what happened to her husband that day.

“There’s a span of time that’s unaccounted for,” she said. “Between his call to me and his car being found. It was the middle of the afternoon - someone had to have seen something. That’s what I’m looking for. Someone who saw something and who will come forward -- and the information will lead us to John. We just need him home safe.”

The Stivers family is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to John’s whereabouts.

John is described as being 6’2” tall, weighing about 215 lbs. He has salt and pepper hair and hazel eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a bucket hat with a wide brim.

Anyone with information on John’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office 209-694-2900 or email tips to findjohnstivers@gmail.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Forecasters warn of heat wave as Dixie Fire becomes second-largest wildfire in California history

    Forecasters are warning of a looming heat wave as 107 large wildfires rage in the United States, including the Dixie Fire, which has scorched 489,287 acres since mid-July, making it the second-largest single wildfire in California's history.

  • California travel blogger in coma following scooter crash in Bali, family says

    "I just want to be by her side," Kaitlyn McCaffery's mother said. The family says they are prevented from seeing her in Bali due to Covid travel restrictions.

  • Texas Gov. Abbott asks hospitals to delay elective procedures as COVID cases surge

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced several new initiatives Monday to help address a surge in COVID-19 infections, including asking hospitals to delay nonessential medical procedures in order to free up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients, and requesting out-of-state medical personnel to come help with the surge in cases.Why it matters: Even as Abbott now makes moves to counter the coronavirus surge, he remains staunchly opposed to public health measures that would mitigate the virus' spread.Ge

  • 10 Scene-Stealing Cats in Movies, From ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s’ to ‘Captain Marvel’ (Photos)

    Goose, “Captain Marvel” (2019) Okay, Goose is technically not a cat. Carol Danvers’ orange sidekick is actually a flerken (an alien with massive tentacles hidden inside her mouth), but Goose’s fluffy coat and knack for getting into trouble puts her firmly in the cat category. Binx, “Hocus Pocus” (1993) Thackery Binx was just a normal teenage boy in 1693 before he was cursed to live forever in the body of a black cat. But hey, everyone goes through weird phases in their teens. Cat, “Breakfast at

  • GOP senator is latest to disagree with Florida governor’s ban on school mask mandates

    School districts, parents and even GOP allies disagree with new ban on school mask mandates in Florida

  • Hospitals need help in COVID surge. Here’s one easy thing Gov. Greg Abbott should do

    Public hospitals need the ability to require employees to get the vaccine, but the governor’s sweeping order doesn’t allow it. [Opinion]

  • This Is Why You Get Painful Toe Cramps—and How to Find Relief

    Here's what you can do to prevent and soothe pesky toe cramps.

  • 'U.S. has done nothing’: Why Canadians can’t cross the border into America

    Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents are now allowed to come to Canada for non-essential travel purposes (including day trips across the land border), but at this point, plans for when that cross-border movement will be allowed for Canadians wishing to go to the U.S. are still “up in the air.”

  • Robert Durst takes stand at his trial, denies killing friend

    Robert Durst took the stand at his California murder trial Monday and immediately denied killing his best friend, who prosecutors say was about to reveal to investigators his involvement in the 1982 disappearance of his wife. “Bob, did you kill Susan Berman?” Durst’s attorney Dick DeGuerin said to open the testimony of the 78-year-old New York real estate heir. “No,” Durst answered.

  • Report: Kings, feeling pressure from owner Vivek Ranadive, trying to trade for Ben Simmons or Pascal Siakam

    The Kings have a few valuable players to offer in trades.

  • Epstein accuser sues Prince Andrew for alleged sex abuse

    The lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre says Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell directed her to engage in sex acts with Andrew when she was 17.

  • Devastated by wildfires, Turkey's beekeepers see grim future

    Turkey’s wildfires have left little behind, turning green forests into ashen, barren hills. The destruction is being intensely felt by Turkey’s beekeepers, who have lost thousands of hives as well as the pine trees and the insects their bees depend on. Twelve days of deadly wildfires have dealt a major blow to Turkey’s honey industry and even its longer term prospects appear bleak.

  • Cabin fever in "Fortress Australia" due to slow vaccination rate

    With the possible exception of North Korea, no country has gone to greater extremes to cut itself off from the world during the pandemic than Australia. Why it matters: Australia's approach of shutting down at the first hint of an outbreak and keeping the borders hermetically sealed — including to its own citizens — have proved both effective and popular, until now. With vaccinations lagging, some Australians are wondering how long they can go on like this.Get market news worthy of your time wit

  • Robert Durst takes stand in murder trial, says he didn't kill best friend

    Durst, a real estate scion who was the subject of the HBO documentary series "The Jinx," is accused of shooting Susan Berman to death in 2000.

  • Ex-LA officer charged in fatal shooting of mentally ill man

    California's attorney general has filed manslaughter charges against a former Los Angeles police officer who was off duty when he fatally shot a mentally ill man who was shopping with his parents in 2019. Officer Salvador Sanchez, who was a seven-year veteran of the LAPD at the time of the shooting, was arrested Monday in Riverside County. The LAPD says he was terminated from the agency in July 2020, but it declined further comment on Sanchez's arrest.

  • Ball Girl's Tackle Sends Pitch Invader Over Barriers at Dodger Stadium

    A ball girl’s tackle on a pitch invader sent the man over barriers at Los Angeles’s Dodger Stadium during a Major League Baseball match on August 8.Security guards unsuccessfully scrambled from across the field to try to capture the man, who was no match for a ball girl waiting at the edge of the pitch. Her tackle resulted in the man flipping over the side barriers, where guards were able to apprehend him.The Los Angeles Dodgers won the match against the Los Angeles Angels 8 – 2. Credit: Christopher Mendez via Storyful

  • Ohio Court Sentences Black Woman to 18 Months in Prison the Day After Giving White Woman Probation for Same Crime

    While the above headline may seem incendiary, it is important not to draw false equivalencies because all criminal cases are not equal. For example, in this specific story, two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime. However, the two cases are not the same. One is worse than the other.

  • Colorado Woman Allegedly Killed by Trump-Loving Hubby Had an Affair, Cops Testify

    Courtesy Chaffee County Sheriff’s OfficeSuzanne Morphew, a Colorado mother-of-two who vanished without a trace while out on a bike ride on Mother’s Day last year, had a prolonged affair before her disappearance, investigators revealed in court on Monday.The shocking revelation came during the start of a two-day preliminary hearing for the trial of her husband, Barry, who is accused of killing the 49-year-old on May 10, 2020. Morphew, 53, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder a

  • A Teacher Died By Suicide After Being Arrested for Soliciting a Minor. His Family Says the Cops Went Rogue.

    Douglas PetersenOn July 31, 2019, Brian Petersen, a 39-year-old school teacher in Texas, went on the gay dating app Grindr and struck up a conversation with a man whose profile name was “Fresh Meat.”He asked how the man’s week was going and if he was “looking for something tonight,” according to a transcript of the chat obtained by The Daily Beast. “You into younger boys,” the man replied, apparently posing the question.When Petersen asked for the man’s age, he said “under 18.” Petersen suggeste

  • Ex-Fort Bragg soldier who allegedly forged retirement documents faces sex assault, revenge porn charges

    Master Sgt. Clinton Murray, found guilty in January 2020 of having an inappropriate relationship, is facing an Oct. 11 trial on five new charges.