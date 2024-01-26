$10k reward offered for information on murder suspect with ‘strong ties’ to Pennsylvania

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information on a man charged in his wife’s murder.

According to the U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, Donald Ray Hodges, also known as Tyrone Evans and Unique Hodges, shot and killed his wife in their Conover, North Carolina home on May 4, 2022.

Officials said police encountered Hodges in a Charlotte hotel that morning hours before his wife, Tinikia Hodges, was discovered dead. He appeared to be under the influence of hallucinogenic narcotics and was vandalizing the lobby area of a hotel. He was taken to a local hospital but left before receiving any treatment.

Six days after the murder, police obtained an arrest warrant for Hodges. He has not been seen since the date of the homicide and it is believed that Hodges is aware of his charges and is actively evading law enforcement, officials said.

Hodges is a Black male, standing 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 273 pounds with a muscular build. He is bald, has brown eyes and usually has a beard.

Officials said Hodges has also multiple tattoos on his chest and arms, including an “OG” on his chest, a dog on his right shoulder, “TNT Hardcore” on his left shoulder and “Love Shirley Nancy,” as well as a Masonic symbol on his left arm.

Hodges is known to befriend and use people to obtain money to help him avoid capture, officials said.

Investigators said they believe he may be meeting both men and women through dating apps and moving in with them until he overstays his welcome. Then he moves on to the next person.

Investigators also said they believe Hodges remains in close contact with his family and other criminal associates while on the run.

Hodges previously worked as a long-haul trucker and has strong ties to eastern North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Georgia and New York, officials said. Billboards displaying his information have been seen on Pittsburgh-area highways, including Route 8 and Route 51.

He should be considered armed and dangerous and has a lengthy criminal history.

Anyone with information about Hodges’ location is urged to call the USMS Tips Hotline at 1-877-926-8332. Tips also be reported 24/7 through the USMS Tips App.

