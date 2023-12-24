$10K reward offered to find person who vandalized construction site in Clayton County

A $10,000 reward has been offered to find the person responsible for vandalizing construction equipment in Clayton County.

The site is just off Tara Boulevard and Poston Road in Jonesboro.

Earlier this month, Channel 2 Action News reported on the site being vandalized and how the crime may have been linked to a protest of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

The contractor is the same one working on Atlanta’s new public safety training center, and several agencies are investigating whether there is a connection.

According to the police chief, a detective on the case reports a contractor whose equipment was damaged also works on the training center, which has allegedly been the impetus for numerous acts of vandalism.

Channel 2 Action News confirmed the contractor works on both projects.

During an August news conference, Atlanta Police showed pictures of vandalized equipment from the same contractor that saw their equipment vandalized at the Clayton County site.

Work on the site has since resumed.

