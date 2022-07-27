$10K reward offered in search for arsonist who set off Molotov cocktails in Gwinnett

Gwinnett County police are searching for an arsonist responsible for setting off multiple Molotov cocktails. They are offering a reward for information.

Police say they have responded to at least 5 fires set between June 28 and July 25.

Fire investigators say in each case, the arsonist used Molotov cocktails to set the fires in Sugarloaf Parkway and Five Forks Trickum Road area.

Most of the fires have involved grass or pine straw near the roadway, according to police. Investigators say they haven’t found any damage to buildings or cars.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for any information that can lead to an arrest.

“Fire Investigators and police are encouraging residents and business owners to stay alert to their surroundings and to report suspicious activity to the police immediately by calling 911,” police said.

Tips can be submitted by calling Gwinnett fire investigators at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 800-282-5804.

