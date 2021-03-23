$10K reward offered in search for killer of Oconee County RaceTrac clerk

Mar. 23—The FBI announced Tuesday it is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who shot and killed a clerk at a RaceTrac in Watkinsville on March 19.

RaceTrac is also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect.

The FBI said it has opened an investigation in conjunction with the Oconee County Sheriff Office into the deadly shooting that occurred at about 1:40 a.m. this past Friday.

That's when the Oconee County Sheriff's Office responded to the RaceTrac located at 7921 Macon Highway in Watkinsville and found the clerk, Elijah Wood, 23, of Watkinsville, dead behind the counter in the store.

Investigators released surveillance photos and video of a suspect in the apparent attempted robbery. The suspect is described as wearing dark colored clothing, a face mask, gloves and armed with a handgun.

The FBI said it is asking anyone who might know the suspect not to approach him. He should be considered armed and dangerous, the FBI said.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about the suspect or the shooting to contact FBI Atlanta at 770-216-3000 or the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at 706-769-5665 or go to tips.fbi.gov.