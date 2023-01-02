$10K reward offered after suspicious death of couple at senior living community in Mount Dora

Police are trying to figure out who is responsible for the murders of a husband and wife in a senior living community.

On Saturday, officers responded to a report of potentially suspicious activity in Waterman Village in Mount Dora.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased man and woman. Police have not released the cause of death.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

During a press conference on Sunday Interim Police Chief Mike Gibson said the two people that died were a husband and wife in their 80s.

Police are calling their deaths suspicious and are investigating this as a homicide but have not released much other information.

On Monday, the chief held a community meeting but didn’t give any new information on this homicide.

Read: Mount Dora police investigate suspicious death of couple at senior living community

Gibson said if anyone saw anything suspicious between Dec. 30-31 to reach out to the police.

Gibson also said there is a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the death of the 83-year-old man and 80-year-old woman.

Read: Florida lawmakers consider what to do after dissolving Reedy Creek Improvement District

The chief would not answer any questions regarding what time the couple was killed, how it happened, or if they have any suspects.

The chief said a private security team will be in the area Tuesday to do a review and law enforcement will be checking for any areas that need to be secured.

Read: Boy, 15, accused of attempted murder in Daytona Beach triple shooting

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.