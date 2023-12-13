$10K reward to find St. Louis hate crime suspect
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help in solving a hate crime on a Metro bus earlier this spring.
Tile, Kindle, Sony, Ember and more: These 15 awesome gadgets are sure to impress this 2023 holiday season.
Is Juan Soto one-and-done in New York or will he sign an extension?
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
The Fed is expected to hold rates steady this week. Wall Street will be watching for any signs that the most aggressive rate-hiking campaign since the 1980s is now over.
Charles McDonald is joined by Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr to discuss some of their big takeaways from NFL Week 14. Charles and Conor start off with the Chicago Bears and their season turning around before our eyes. The duo discuss what they might do at the quarterback position and Justin Fields' trade value. Next, the hosts analyze Zach Wilson's big game and whether or not they have any faith it'll be repeated. The NFC South is a total dumpster fire, and Charles breaks down each team and their realistic chance to win the division and how they'd fare in the playoffs. Next, Conor gives his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs and their crisis at the wide receiver position. Charles and Conor give their thoughts on how to solve their lack of talent at the skill positions and what needs to change both this season and going into next year to help Patrick Mahomes. Finally, the hosts answer some voicemails from the listeners, as they discuss Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension, the Atlanta Falcons and how to fix them and pre-snap motion and whether or not motion as the ball is snapped should be eliminated from the game.
Housing affordability is still a major issue — even as inflation moderates, according to the White House.
Comedian, and lifelong Boston Celtics fan, Josh Gondelman joins Dan Devine to talk about falling in love with this year’s team and what makes that complicated.
Ohtani simply preferred the Dodgers.
Falling gasoline prices brought down headline inflation in November.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
If the Fed continues to hold interest rates steady, it may bode well for both stocks and bonds, analysis from BlackRock shows.
Tomlin called Pickens' frustrations a "non-issue" last month.
Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich, which left United at the bottom of its Champions League group, was merely the latest reminder.
Your grocery bill is still higher than pre-pandemic, but the rate of acceleration has slowed.
A 1996 Honda Odyssey minivan with more than 300,000 miles on the odometer, found in a Northern California self-service wrecking yard.
Looking to pick up some Christmas gifts on a budget? This list has some great ideas for tool lovers, tech lovers, car lovers and kids, all under $100!
GM cites safety as a reason for it dropping Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support from its EV's infotainment systems.
Stay on-task and entertained with this Alexa hub, loved by the 'Queen of All Media' herself: 'It almost looks like a piece of art,' she said.
It's time to make some hard cuts that are as cold as ice. Here are five players ready to go to make room for waiver wire moves.
The United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas, which has just entered its third month.