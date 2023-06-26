$10M lawsuit filed against Roseville, officer shot man holding fish fillet knife after crash

A Roseville police officer fatally shot a school custodian last year after the man was involved in a traffic crash and authorities said he failed to comply with an officer's orders to drop a 4-inch fish fillet knife.

Now, the city of Roseville and the officer are being sued for $10 million in federal court by the man's family who say he was dazed and confused from the crash and wasn't given time to react to the orders before being shot.

Laura Robles, a personal representative of the estate of Frank Robles, 57, filed the wrongful death lawsuit earlier this month in U.S. District Court against the city and Officer Chad Lee.

“It has been clearly established in the courts that an officer may not shoot a person who does not pose an immediate threat of harm to the officer or others. Witnesses and clear bodycam video confirm that (Frank) Robles presented no real danger to Officer Lee," attorney A. Vince Colella said in a news release.

A screenshot taken April 29, 2022 of the online obituary for Frank Robles, 57, of Roseville, who was fatally shot by police in Roseville on April 26, 2022.

"This was a senseless, baseless killing, and it’s inconceivable that this officer believed it was lawful to shoot a man in the head after he was clearly incapacitated from the first rounds of gunfire.”

Roseville City Attorney Tim Tomlinson had no comment and referred questions to the city's insurance counsel. Neither that attorney nor the city manager/police commissioner, who was the police chief at the time of the shooting, could be immediately reached for comment Friday.

Lawsuit: Man was 'victim of unlawful deadly force'

Frank Robles' pickup collided nearly head-on with a semitractor-trailer the morning of April 26, 2022, on Groesbeck between 12 Mile and Martin roads in Roseville. The lawsuit states he was driving to work. The married man, who had two sons, worked for Roseville Community Schools.

Video from a nearby party store caught the collision, which was so violent, it knocked some of the blocks from the semitractor-trailer's load onto the roadway.

A Macomb County Sheriff's officer investigate a car crash that involved a tractor trailer and a pickup truck, a man's fatal shooting by Roseville police on Groesbeck Highway, between 12 Mile and Martin roads, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

The lawsuit states Robles got out of his vehicle "in a state of disorientation, confusion and under the traumatic stress of the event in possession of a pocket fishing knife."

It states Lee arrived at the scene and found Robles standing near his vehicle in the roadway. He asked Robles if that was his vehicle, to which Robles responded "'what? demonstrating confusion and disorientation from the motor vehicle accident,'" according to the complaint.

It states Lee asked Robles if he was "good," and Robles said "no."

"Rather than ascertaining whether Plaintiff Robles could comprehend his instructions, was coherent or injured, Defendant Lee drew his firearm and ordered Plaintiff to 'drop the (expletive) knife,'" per the complaint. "Immediately thereafter, Defendant Lee fires upon Plaintiff Robles multiple times."

It states Robles "collapsed to the ground rendered incapacitated by the gunfire," and while on the ground, Lee again fired his weapon upon Robles, at least four additional rounds, hitting him in the right cheek and head.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham watches along with Roseville Police Department Deputy Chief Mitchell Berlin and Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe, the police body camera footage they released to the media after a press conference at the Macomb County Sheriff's Department in Mt. Clemens on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. The press conference was about the officer involved shooting of Frank Robles after a traffic accident. Robles had a knife in his right hand.

The lawsuit states Robles was "the victim of unlawful deadly force having been shot multiple times, while standing and lying prone on the ground with a fatal gunshot wound to his head."

Attorney: Family demands additional investigation

Robles had five gunshot wounds to his body and five cut wounds to his wrists, according to an autopsy report.

One gunshot wound, the Wayne County Medical Examiner's report stated, was to the head — entering on the right cheek and exiting on the left neck — the right shoulder and back, and two were to the chest.

The lawsuit states the city "had a policy, practice and/or custom of training its police officers to use excessive force and/or deadly force in lieu of less lethal force contrary to constitutional limits of the use of deadly force."

More: Warren councilman Edward Kabacinski found guilty of illegally selling Trump merch at rally

It also claims the city failed to train and supervise its officers in the use of approved use-of-force procedures when required, including the use of less lethal force in encounters with people who are injured, in distress or suffering from a mental health crisis.

Colella said in the release that officers "have to be fully trained in the use of Tasers and use less-lethal options of restraint before resorting to deadly force, especially when the victim just had a traumatic experience."

“As a community, we cannot tolerate police officers killing people who are suffering from the post-traumatic stress of an automobile accident or other serious incident,” he said. “The family demands that the Michigan State Police and the Office of the Attorney General investigate this matter.”

The Macomb County Sheriff's Office investigated and in May 2022 said no evidence was found that would substantiate any charges against Lee. Then-Roseville Police Chief Ryan Monroe said, at that time, the officer had been on the force for five years.

More: Warren Mayor Jim Fouts touts accomplishments, airs grievances at last annual address

The Sheriff's Office said Lee "discharged his firearm" at Robles, who would not put down the 4-inch knife he was holding, and that Robles "advanced toward" Lee as he was "retreating from" him.

The gunshot knocked Robles to the ground, but he attempted "to get up from the ground still in possession of the knife." Lee fired several more shots which, the Sheriff's Office said, prevented Robles from advancing any farther.

A second Roseville officer at the scene repeatedly ordered Robles to drop the knife, but he did not comply. She fired no shots, authorities previously said.

Contact Christina Hall: chall@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter: @challreporter.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to the Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Lawsuit filed against Roseville over police shooting of Frank Robles