$10M for Oregon's Electric Vehicle System: Funding to improve reliability, accessibility

Jan. 23—The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is set to receive $10 million to replace or repair electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

The federal investments are designed to improve the reliability and accessibility of Oregon's charging infrastructure stem from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The funding has been announced by Oregon's U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, U.S. Representatives Earl Blumenauer (OR-03), Suzanne Bonamici (OR-01), Val Hoyle (D-04), and Andrea Salinas (OR-06).

"Electric vehicles mean cleaner air, healthier communities, and a whole lot less climate pollution," Merkley said. "We know that gasoline and diesel vehicle emissions contribute greatly to climate chaos, but electric vehicles are not effective without accessible and working chargers. I am pleased this grant will supercharge ODOT's efforts to repair and improve electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state as we continue to fight climate chaos."

"We are at a critical juncture to do what we can to reverse climate change," Wyden said. "I am gratified that this improved infrastructure will help reduce the number of pollution-belching cars on our roads by providing cheap and easy 'fueling' options for Oregonians and visitors to the state."

"If we don't make it easier for people to choose low-carbon transportation options, we will not meet our climate goals. It's as simple as that," Blumenauer said. "Today's funding from the Biden-Harris Administration will further Oregon's leadership as we boldly charge into a more low-carbon, equitable future."

"A robust and reliable electric vehicle charging network will ease the transition to EVs, which will reduce carbon emissions from our transportation system," Bonamici said. "This $10 million investment from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will help to repair and replace non-functioning EV chargers in Oregon and improve our existing infrastructure. I'm grateful to see this investment come to our state."

"I'm pleased to announce this significant grant to repair and replace EV chargers in Oregon," Hoyle said. "This will improve the reliability of our existing charging infrastructure and help promote environmentally-friendly travel, paving the way towards greener, more sustainable transportation options in our state."

"We can't successfully transition to cleaner, greener transportation unless we make it more affordable for working families to choose those options," Salinas said. "This funding will help improve our state's electric vehicle charging infrastructure and help make switching to EVs not only a climate-friendly choice, but a wallet-friendly one, too. I applaud the Administration for this investment in Oregon's families and futures."

"A reliable vehicle charging infrastructure is a key part of hitting Oregon's climate goals," Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek said. "This infusion of resources will support ODOT's work upgrading and expanding the number of publicly accessible chargers across our state. Thanks to the strong support of Senator Jeff Merkley and Senator Ron Wyden, Oregon is increasing access for all to EV charging."

"EV charger reliability is critical to speed EV growth," ODOT Director Kris Strickler said. "This important funding will help ODOT work with the private sector to fix and replace broken EV chargers with new, upgraded charging and expand the number of chargers at each site. "This will especially help EV drivers who may not have access to home charging and must completely rely on public charging to refuel their EVs. I'd like to thank Senator Wyden and Senator Merkley for their strong support of ODOT's grant application."