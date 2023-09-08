10th annual Farm to Fork Festival in Sacramento kicks off with wine takeover
It was a wine takeover at the California State Capitol on Thursday night.
It was a wine takeover at the California State Capitol on Thursday night.
Sabalenka waited until the last game possible to wake up.
A protestor glued his feet to the cement stands at Arthur Ashe Stadium, but the delay didn't faze Gauff, who's the youngest American US Open finalist since Serena Williams in 1999.
The Dodgers star fouled a ball off his foot.
Bud Light is looking to make a comeback this NFL season. Molson Coors is working to make sure it won't happen.
The window for the GOP to find an alternative to Trump is rapidly closing.
Lotus revealed Thursday evening in New York City the Emeya, an all-electric four-door grand tourer that aims to compete with the likes of Porsche on speed, tech and luxury and help transform the Chinese-owned British automaker into a global performance brand by 2028. Lotus, which is owned by China's Geely, is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company with L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. The merger is expected to close by the end of the year. The company has already made progress towards that goal.
Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt said Thursday at an investor conference that the company is close to from getting the green light to begin mass production of its purpose-built autonomous vehicle without a steering wheel or pedals. "We're testing it and we are, from what we've heard from [the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration], just days away from the last regulatory approval, which would let us start production and almost immediately start putting these vehicles on the road," Vogt said at a Goldman Sachs event. NHTSA told TechCrunch that no decision to grant or deny GM's petition has been reached, nor has a deadline been set for such a decision.
Apple released security updates on Thursday that patch two zero-day exploits — meaning hacking techniques that were unknown at the time Apple found out about them — used against a member of a civil society organization in Washington, D.C., according to the researchers who found the vulnerabilities. Citizen Lab, an internet watchdog group that investigates government malware, published a short blog post explaining that last week they found a zero-click vulnerability — meaning that the hackers’ target doesn’t have to tap or click anything, such as an attachment — used to target victims with malware. The researchers said the vulnerability was used as part of an exploit chain designed to deliver NSO Group’s malware, known as Pegasus.
The NFL is set to be the latest sport taken away from some viewers amid a high-profile dispute between Charter and Disney.
Walker transferred to UNC in part to be near his ailing grandmother. Brown wrote of the decision that the NCAA "couldn't care less about the young people it's supposed to be supporting."
Former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the Georgia racketeering case have all pleaded not guilty and waived their right to an in-person arraignment that had been scheduled to take place this week. Here's the latest on where the 19 defendants stand.
Danny Masterson, former star of "That '70s Show," was sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping two women in early 2000s.
Marc Spears, Senior NBA Writer for ESPN and Andscape, joins Vincent Goodwill for a fun conversation about Ben Simmons’ physical and mental well-being, Marc’s show on Hulu and Chris Paul’s challenges in fitting in with the Golden State Warriors.
The construction of a new training center for police and firefighters has had activists battling with Atlanta officials for more than two years. But new RICO charges against protesters have made an already tense situation more volatile.
82% said it's a bad time to purchase a home in August, matching the all-time high hit the prior month.
Momentum could send oil prices to $100 as crude market 'often overshoots and overcorrects,' say RBC Capital analysts
Jones took to social media to tell his side of the story again.
Joe Kennedy won a seven-year legal battle in 2022 after he claimed he was fired for kneeling in prayer.
Here's how to watch this weekend's PPV fight, UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland.
Kelly clearly made the comment to fire up LSU fans at his show Thursday. On Tuesday, he said "that's not something I would ever say."