10th annual Mardi Gras gumbo cook-off held in Henderson

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The City of Henderson held their 10th Mardi Gras gumbo cook-off with a party filled with live music, dancing and costumes.

“When we do have an excuse for a good, family-friendly party, people come out, they have fun, and it’s such a friendly community, they’re just looking for a way to hang out together and have a good time,” Alexa Duke, tourism and main street coordinator for the City of Henderson, said.

Duke said the event is held to raise money.

“Every dollar we raise just makes downtown all the better,” Duke said.

This year’s cook-off saw seven teams vying for first place and title of best gumbo. One of those teams included Leslie Adkison with the Henderson Country Club.

“We just wanted to get out and meet as many people as we can and we thought it’d be fun and a great way to introduce ourselves,” said Leslie Adkison, Henderson Country Club, gumbo team.

People of all ages were at the event having a good time while enjoying good gumbo.

“People have been pulling me aside and saying, this is so much fun, it’s way better than last year,” Duke said.

Duke said she hopes every year gets bigger and better.

