The 10th Democratic presidential debate: Everything you need to know

The Democratic presidential candidates will debate for the second time in a week Tuesday in South Carolina, where Mike Bloomberg will try to rebound from his widely panned debate debut in Las Vegas.

The former New York City mayor won't be the only billionaire on the stage — Tom Steyer, who didn't qualify for the Nevada debate, hit the polling benchmark Sunday to make the stage in Charleston.

The debate is the 10th of the presidential primary cycle and the last ahead of Saturday's primary vote in the Palmetto State. It's also the final debate before Super Tuesday on March 3, when 14 states and one U.S. territory will turn out to vote.

Here's what you need to know:

What time is the Democratic debate?

The two-hour debate, co-hosted by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute, is being held in Charleston and is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell and "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King will moderate the debate, with additional questioning by "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker, the network said.

Who made the stage?

The stage will feature the same six candidates who took part in Wednesday's often-pugnacious debate in Nevada — former Vice President Joe Biden, Bloomberg, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. — as well as the billionaire Steyer.

There were two ways for candidates to qualify — through delegates or polling. Candidates had to win a delegate in either Iowa, New Hampshire or Nevada, or reach 10 percent in four national polls or at least 12 percent in two South Carolina polls.

Where to watch the debate?

The debate will air live on CBS stations and BET, and will be streamed live on CBSN, the network's streaming service.

When is the next round?

The next debate is scheduled for Phoenix, Arizona, on March 15, and is being sponsored by CNN and Univision. The 12th and final debate of the cycle will be held in April, but the date has not yet been announced.