10th inmate sentenced in Cambria prison riot

Nov. 4—EBENSBURG — A 10th inmate was sentenced Tuesday for his involvement in last year's riot at the Cambria County Prison.

David McCauley , 34, entered a guilty plea of criminal conspiracy engaging in rioting with intent to prevent or coerce official action in Cambria County Court.

He was sentenced to 16 months to 3 years incarceration by President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.

McCauley was among 18 inmates who faced a variety of charges in the October 2020 incident that officials said was related to inmate dissatisfaction with COVID-19 protocols in the prison.

Andrew Colvin, Irish McCall, Evan Whited, Cameron Cinko, Quadir Neal, Joshua Quigley, Stephen Apostolu, Chad Lawhead, Malik Byers, Ricky Mason, Jared Nyman, Jesse Ginter, Ali Hassan, Alexis Brolin, Logan Mactavish, Jonathan Bierly and Seth Long were also charged in the incident, according to a statement from Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer's office following the alter- cation.

Whited, Mason, Mactavish, Lawhead, Apostolu, Cinko, McCall, Colvin and Neal have been sentenced on riot-related charges.