10th suspect arrested as part of St. Lawrence County-wide crackdown on illegal pot shops

Jul. 10—POTSDAM — Potsdam police have arrested a 10th suspect in connection with what law enforcement called "Operation Trip Around the County," which busted seven unlicensed pot shops, three of which are accused of selling psilocybin.

Police arrested Alexandra L. Jones, 23, Canton, Thursday and charged her with fifth-degree criminal sale and possession of a controlled substance, both felonies, and third-degree possession of cannabis, a misdemeanor. She was arraigned and released with orders to reappear in court at a later date, with further charges pending, police said in announcing the arrest.

Jones was arrested in connection with a raid of Legends Dream Exotic Tobacco, 63 Market St. in Potsdam. No one was present when police arrived with a search warrant on June 29. Police say they seized 23.5 grams of psilocybin, 29 ounces of cannabis flower, 1,386 grams of cannabis concentrates and 7,689 flavored nicotine vapes. Potsdam police said more arrests are possible.

The operation included sending underage police operatives into the stores who bought cannabis without being checked for identification, officials said. Police said that from the seven shops they arrested nine people and seized a total of 66 grams of psilocybin, 27 pounds of cannabis concentrates, 63.2 ounces of cannabis flower, 18,368 flavored nicotine vapes and $37,513 in U.S. currency.

On June 29, police served seven search warrants simultaneously. Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe, announcing the seven raids that day, said none of the stores had proper New York licensing to sell cannabis, and they were not collecting sales tax.

The other stores raided that day were Legends Smoke Shop, 701 Canton St. in the town of Oswegatchie; Ash Exotics, 1 Market St. in Potsdam; Famous A's at 157 Center St. in Massena; THC Remedies, 6 Beach St. in Massena; Exit 420, 101 East Main St. in Gouverneur; and Canton Tobacco Shop, 39 Main St. in Canton.