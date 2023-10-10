11,000-year-old human remains show evidence of cannibalism. Now experts know why

About 17,000 years ago, early humans in Europe began developing complex bone and stone industries, artistic abilities and ritualistic behaviors, according to a newly published study.

Experts have studied this period, known as the Magdalenian, identifying rituals and practices by examining the remains of settlements across the continent, but they have struggled with one aspect of the ancient populations: their funerary practices.

Many human remains that were identified at Magdalenian sites showed evidence of “post-mortem manipulation” indicative of cannibalism. Now, a new study says cannibalism was used as a funeral practice, not out of necessity.

The study, published Oct. 4 in Quaternary Science Reviews, analyzed 59 Magdalenian sites with human remains present. The sites were found across European countries including France, Germany, Spain, Poland and the United Kingdom.

Of the 59 sites, 13 had evidence of cannibalism and two had evidence of both burials and cannibalism, researchers said. Remains found at different geographical sites had similar cutmarks and modifications, indicating that the practice was widespread and an intentional behavior.

Bones studied from the sites showed evidence of marrow being removed, according to the study. Other remains appeared to have artistic designs on them.

At one site in France, researchers found incisions on a skull cap that were not consistent with scalping, instead appearing to be artistic. Another site in the UK held bones with a series of “zig-zagging incisions found on a human radius that lack any utilitarian purpose have been interpreted as an artistic representation.”

Thirteen of the 15 deposits of human remains with evidence of cannibalism date to the middle of the Magdalenian — which spanned from about 17,000 years ago until about 11,000 years ago, according to Britannica.

Researchers also noted that eight sites had enough evidence to extract genetic data that indicated the possibility of an ancestral link between groups that practiced cannibalism. They said more research is necessary to confirm this connection.

