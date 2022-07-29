11,000 pot plants destroyed in 2 raids

Jul. 29—EAGLE POINT — Police seized 11,182 plants, and more than 1,300 pounds of processed cannabis last week in two separate, unconnected raids in the Eagle Point area.

The Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team and Jackson County Sheriff's Office raided a property Thursday in the 2300 block of Brownsboro Highway in Eagle Point, where they seized and destroyed 6,482 plants and about 1,300 pounds of processed marijuana, according to a post on the JCSO Facebook page.

Police said 11 people on the property at the time were interviewed and released. The primary suspects, who police declined to name, will be charged, the post said.

Jackson County Code Enforcement fined the property owner $36,000 for failing to obtain marijuana production approval, unapproved greenhouse structures, unpermitted outbuildings, unpermitted electrical, mechanical and plumbing installations and solid waste violations, the post said.

Oregon Water Resources Department District 13 will issue a notice of violation for pumping water from a pond without a surface water right, the agency reported.

IMET raided a property July 22 in the 10500 block of East Antelope Road in Eagle Point and seized 4,700 plants, the post said.

Four people on the property were question and released, and charges against two unnamed suspects are pending review by the district attorney's office, JCSO reported.

Code Enforcement issued citations totaling $43,000 on the property for violations of a previous marijuana production approval, unapproved greenhouse structures, unpermitted outbuildings, unpermitted electrical, mechanical and plumbing installations and solid waste. Watermasters issued notice of violation for using a domestic well for a commercial crop without a groundwater right, the post said.