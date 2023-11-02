11/01/2023 10 p.m. forecast: Unsettled weather on the way

TechCrunch

With the ever-growing interest in generative AI and large language models, customers are looking for ways to get started with the technology quickly. Today, the company announced Snowflake Cortex, a fully managed service designed to help both business users and developers work with AI-fueled applications on the Snowflake platform. For business analysts, it provides access to several AI tools built on Snowflake's own custom LLMs to make it easier and faster to interact with data stored in Snowflake.