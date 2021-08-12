Up to 11,800 people caught Covid in hospital during first wave

Sarah Knapton
Covid patient hospital - Victoria Jones/PA
Up to 11,800 people caught Covid in British hospitals in the first virus wave last year, a major study has shown.

In the worst NHS trusts, one in four virus patients caught the virus while in hospital, although in the best areas just one per cent of cases were healthcare-related.

The research, produced jointly by universities across Britain, looked at more than 72,000 people hospitalised with Covid in the first wave and found that 11.3 per cent had been infected as an in-patient.

The team, which began investigations last March, was so concerned about the rising numbers that they informed the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) at the beginning of April.

However, the proportion continued to rise, peaking at around 17.6 per cent in mid-May last year, long after admissions in the first wave had declined.

The figure has since fallen to between two and five per cent thanks to improved infection control and falling case numbers.

Dr Jonathan Read, lead author at Lancaster University, said: "It got worse before it got better. It rose to around one in five by the middle of May, although thankfully it is much lower now."

The study, published in The Lancet, also showed that the risk of infection was far higher in certain types of hospitals. Those providing acute and general care had lower proportions of hospital-acquired infections (9.7 per cent) compared to 61.9 per cent in residential community care hospitals and 67.5 per cent in mental health hospitals.

But researchers said they were most concerned about the disparity in similar settings.

Calum Semple, professor of child health and outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool, said: "The reasons for the variation between settings that provide the same type of care requires urgent investigation to identify and promote best infection control practice.

"We know there were challenges with personal protective equipment at the start of the pandemic and mode of transmission was not well understood, and at least one in 20 were coming with symptoms we did not realise were associated with Covid, like diarrhoea.

"And we didn't have access to accurate testing at the start of the outbreak, so there were a lot of things that could go wrong and it was very difficult dealing with a new virus. But clearly some hospitals have nailed infection control."

Overall, between 5,699 and 11,862 Covid infections were caught in hospital in the first wave, although researchers said the figures may be an underestimation.

Dr Anne Marie Docherty, of the University of Edinburgh, said: "The underlying reasons for these high rates of transmission in hospitals at the peak of the first wave must be investigated so that we can improve safety and outcomes for our patients.

"Rates are considerably lower a year on, and people should not be deterred from attending hospital if they are unwell."

Experts said hospitals had struggled to isolate patients in the early stages of the pandemic, and had difficulty in accessing tests and personal protective equipment.

Researchers said the crude death rate for those catching Covid in hospital was higher than that in the general community, but the difference vanished once factoring in age and illness.

Dr Read added: "It actually looks like, once individuals were recognised as having Covid, they received very good care and that helped a lot."

Previous bouts of pandemic flu have brought hospital infection rates of about 10 per cent, but researchers said they could not explain why the rates were so much higher in some hospitals. However, they refused to name the worst performing trust, saying the study was not intended to apportion blame.

Research has now been commissioned to find out what was done well and what lessons need to be learned to improve patient safety.

An NHS spokesman said the data had shown the root cause of rising infection rates in hospitals had been rising rates in the community. However, the Lancet study showed infection rates were falling in the UK while hospital infections were still rising.

The spokesman said: "Hospital infection rates account for less than one per cent of all Covid cases since the pandemic began and, since asymptomatic tests kits were made available for the first time by the government's Test and Trace programme in November, millions of staff have been tested to help to keep infection rates as low as possible."

