11 AM Hurricane Idalia Advisory

Redwood Materials, the battery recycling startup founded by former Tesla co-founder and CTO JB Straubel, has raised over $1 billion in a Series D round at a post-money valuation of over $5 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter. The raise brings Redwood's total equity capital to $2 billion. The company says it will use the funds to continue building capacity, expanding domestic battery supply chain, and allowing customers to buy battery materials -- like lithium, nickel and cobalt -- made in the U.S. for the first time.