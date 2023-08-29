11 AM Hurricane Idalia Advisory
As of 11 AM Tuesday, Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen and now has wind speeds up to 85 mph.
Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday, and officials are warning it could turn into a catastrophic storm as it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday.
Forecasters are predicting a busy peak Atlantic hurricane season over the next three months, as the summer of climate change-fueled extreme weather continues.
The US economy ended July with the fewest open jobs in more than two years.
New rules proposed by the FDIC on Tuesday would require banks with more than $100 billion in assets to issue enough long-term debt to absorb losses in case of a potential seizure.
Both REI and Backcountry are hosting their highly anticipated Labor Day sales, offering discounts of up to 40% off on a wide range of outdoor equipment and apparel.
Best Buy sounds the alarm on credit card payments.
The S&P Case-Shiller National Home Price Index increased by 0.7% in June compared with May on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Best Buy's quarter had several holes in it that investors should consider before cheering an earnings beat.
Redwood Materials, the battery recycling startup founded by former Tesla co-founder and CTO JB Straubel, has raised over $1 billion in a Series D round at a post-money valuation of over $5 billion, according to a source familiar with the matter. The raise brings Redwood's total equity capital to $2 billion. The company says it will use the funds to continue building capacity, expanding domestic battery supply chain, and allowing customers to buy battery materials -- like lithium, nickel and cobalt -- made in the U.S. for the first time.
Investors are sifting through fresh economic data as the debate over recession continues
Altuve's cycle is the ninth in Houston Astros history.
The race for the No. 1 seed is red hot as the WNBA season approaches its conclusion.
There are a few things we learned as college football's first full slate approaches.
The Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan has an 11.2-cubic-foot trunk, which is small. We put it to the real-world test.
Stellantis launches its Spoticar used-car sales platform in the U.S. It sells products from nearly new to 10 years old, with up to 120,000 miles.
One of the hottest hitters in MLB is still raking.
The debate between the subjects of "The Blind Side" and the people who created the film continues.
The 2024 Kia Soul MSRP up by $100, EX trim adds Designer Package. A new anti-theft measure aims to prevent stealing the Smart Key signal.
Rite Aid is reportedly preparing to file for bankruptcy as opioid litigation hangs over the pharmacy chain.
As a dad to five kids, the comedian says he's learning more about online safety.