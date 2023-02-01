11 arrested in ‘Happy New Year’ child sexual exploitation bust across metro Atlanta

A special operation conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation lead to the arrests of 11 people on charges of child sexual exploitation in metro Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The operation, nicknamed “Happy New Year” took months to plan and spanned across six metro Atlanta counties including Clayton, DeKalb, Newton, Spalding, Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Over the course of four days, 11 people were arrested and charged with child exploitation crimes.

The cases involved tips about people who sued computer file-sharing networks to collect and distribute child sexual abuse materials as well as people involved in sexually explicit or obscene internet contact with a child.

TRENDING STORIES:

More than 230 digital devices were investigated and several were seized. Once they are processed, they will likely lead to more arrests, according to the GBI.

The following people were arrested during Operation Happy New Year:

Sudesh Rajkooma (26) was arrested in Newton County for sexual exploitation of children (3 counts).

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Jeoffrey Jenkins (18) was arrested in Dekalb County for sexual exploitation of children (2 counts).

Miguel Castillo (45) was arrested in Clayton County for sexual exploitation of children (1 count).

Brent Felix (50) was arrested in Dekalb County for sexual exploitation of children (4 counts).

Joshua Casey, age 37, was arrested in Clayton County for sexual exploitation of children (1 count).

Timothy Smallwood (41) was arrested in Spalding County for obscene internet contact with a child (12 counts).

Louis Belgio (56) was arrested in Clayton County sexual exploitation of children (3 counts).

Story continues

Omalin Jahir Perez-Carrasco (24) was arrested in Newton County for sexual exploitation of children (3 counts).

La’Quantay Stevens (23) was arrested in Dekalb County for sexual exploitation of children (5 counts).

James Burns, Jr. (62) was arrested in Gwinnett County for sexual exploitation of children (8 counts).

Jesus Mireles-Aguila (25) was arrested in Fulton County for sexual exploitation of children (7 counts).