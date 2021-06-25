11 arrested in second night of South Carolina unrest after video circulates of double arrest

Eleven protesters were arrested Thursday during the second night of demonstrations in South Carolina over a violent confrontation between police and two suspects during an arrest.

The demonstrations began after video was posted online Wednesday showing officers with the Rock Hill Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security struggling to detain Ricky Price, whom police identified as a “known offender,” and his brother Travis.

About 100 protesters blocked intersections outside the police department’s headquarters during an initial protest Wednesday night, where they set a tree on fire and threw rocks and bottles at officers, police said.

The demonstrations escalated Thursday, with protesters setting off two fireworks targeted at officers and blocking roadways.

“One was dropped at the feet of officers in formation at the entrance of the Law Center Parking Lot. The second was thrown at the same officers moments after the first,” police told the Washington Examiner in a statement.

Those arrested in connection with the protest face charges including public disorderly conduct, hindering police, obstructing traffic, operating under the influence, and reckless driving, police said.

The arrest of the Price brothers occurred Wednesday afternoon after officers allegedly found marijuana and a handgun in Ricky Price’s vehicle, police said.

Police were detaining Ricky Price when Travis Price “bumped” and “shoved” the arresting officers, who were collecting his brother’s belongings.

Officers removed Ricky Price’s handcuffs to take off his jewelry as he requested when he allegedly tried to flee and punched at officers, one of whom was struck in the face, police said.

Police and both suspects were eventually brought to the ground in a struggle. One officer then punched Ricky Price's thigh, which police said was done “to gain compliance.” He allegedly continued resisting, and an officer hit him in the face, drawing blood, police said.

Officers also allegedly discovered a bag containing crack cocaine in Ricky Price's vehicle, police said. He has been charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a firearm by someone convicted of a violent offense, and resisting arrest.

Two officers were placed on administrative leave, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the arrests, police said Thursday, in accordance with a request by state Rep. John Richard King and the Rock Hill Police Department.

“Somehow [police] forgot that just because you think someone broke the law, just because you’re going to arrest them, that you also get to punish them in the process,” one of the brothers’ attorneys told reporters Thursday.

Republican Rep. Ralph Norman, whose district encompasses Rock Hill, thanked the officers in a blog post published Thursday.

“Our officers were doing the absolute BEST THEY COULD to get those suspects apprehended and keep the situation from escalating any further,” Norman wrote.

A judge denied Ricky Price bond, while Travis Price was released on bond Thursday, their lawyers said.

