11 arrested in second night of South Carolina unrest after video circulates of double arrest

Jeremy Beaman
·3 min read

Eleven protesters were arrested Thursday during the second night of demonstrations in South Carolina over a violent confrontation between police and two suspects during an arrest.

The demonstrations began after video was posted online Wednesday showing officers with the Rock Hill Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security struggling to detain Ricky Price, whom police identified as a “known offender,” and his brother Travis.

About 100 protesters blocked intersections outside the police department’s headquarters during an initial protest Wednesday night, where they set a tree on fire and threw rocks and bottles at officers, police said.

The demonstrations escalated Thursday, with protesters setting off two fireworks targeted at officers and blocking roadways.

PROTESTERS LIGHT FIRE OUTSIDE SOUTH CAROLINA POLICE PRECINCT AFTER VIDEO CIRCULATES OF DOUBLE ARREST

“One was dropped at the feet of officers in formation at the entrance of the Law Center Parking Lot. The second was thrown at the same officers moments after the first,” police told the Washington Examiner in a statement.

Those arrested in connection with the protest face charges including public disorderly conduct, hindering police, obstructing traffic, operating under the influence, and reckless driving, police said.

The arrest of the Price brothers occurred Wednesday afternoon after officers allegedly found marijuana and a handgun in Ricky Price’s vehicle, police said.

Police were detaining Ricky Price when Travis Price “bumped” and “shoved” the arresting officers, who were collecting his brother’s belongings.

Officers removed Ricky Price’s handcuffs to take off his jewelry as he requested when he allegedly tried to flee and punched at officers, one of whom was struck in the face, police said.

Police and both suspects were eventually brought to the ground in a struggle. One officer then punched Ricky Price's thigh, which police said was done “to gain compliance.” He allegedly continued resisting, and an officer hit him in the face, drawing blood, police said.

Officers also allegedly discovered a bag containing crack cocaine in Ricky Price's vehicle, police said. He has been charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, unlawful carry of a handgun, possession of a firearm by someone convicted of a violent offense, and resisting arrest.

Two officers were placed on administrative leave, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the arrests, police said Thursday, in accordance with a request by state Rep. John Richard King and the Rock Hill Police Department.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“Somehow [police] forgot that just because you think someone broke the law, just because you’re going to arrest them, that you also get to punish them in the process,” one of the brothers’ attorneys told reporters Thursday.

Republican Rep. Ralph Norman, whose district encompasses Rock Hill, thanked the officers in a blog post published Thursday.

“Our officers were doing the absolute BEST THEY COULD to get those suspects apprehended and keep the situation from escalating any further,” Norman wrote.

A judge denied Ricky Price bond, while Travis Price was released on bond Thursday, their lawyers said.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Police, Law Enforcement, South Carolina, Protests, Crime

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: 11 arrested in second night of South Carolina unrest after video circulates of double arrest

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Protesters light fire outside South Carolina police precinct after video circulates of double arrest

    Protesters lit a fire outside a South Carolina police precinct and obstructed traffic Wednesday after a video showing the arrest of two brothers in a violent confrontation with officers drew attention online.

  • Protesters Gather in Rock Hill, South Carolina, Following Violent Arrest of Two Brothers

    Demonstrators took to the streets of Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Wednesday night, June 23, following the forceful arrest of two brothers at a gas station earlier that day.Footage streamed live on Facebook by Rye Martinez shows demonstrators gathered in Rock Hill on Wednesday night.Video of the arrest that sparked the protest was streamed live on Facebook. The footage showed officers taking down two men, becoming increasingly physical until both men are handcuffed.Police said they arrested Ricky Roderick Price, “a known offender," for possessing two bags of marijuana and a pistol. While he was being arrested, his brother, Travis Price, arrived on scene and approached officers.Both brothers were charged – one with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and marijuana, and other charges; the other brother was charged with hindering police.Police said they were conducting an internal review of the incident. Credit: Rye Martinez via Storyful

  • After Rock Hill arrest of 2 men, some Black leaders want external review of officers

    Black leaders in York County, South Carolina, including two state representatives, say the use of force in Wednesday’s incident was excessive.

  • Letters: KC readers discuss TV lawyer commercials, delta in Missouri, Sharice Davids

    Now that the delta variant of the coronavirus is in Kansas City, people with suppressed immune systems are vulnerable.

  • Dollar slips as U.S. consumer spending stagnates

    The U.S. dollar fell on Friday after data showed that U.S. consumer spending was flat in May, while producer price inflation came in below economists’ expectations. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, held steady following an upwardly revised 0.9% jump in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer spending rising 0.4%.

  • Rock Hill police issue statement in response to video showing arrest of 2 Black men

    Hundreds gathered Wednesday outside the Rock Hill Police Department in protest after the video showing the arrests was posted to social media.

  • Cheney hasn't changed

    Her exile from House leadership hasn't shifted her views on policy or the Democrats.

  • Derek Chauvin to be sentenced today for murder of George Floyd

    A judge is expected to deliver the sentence today for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who was convicted in April for the murder of George Floyd. CBS News’ Michael George joined “CBSN AM” with the details on what to expect.

  • Democrats' two-step infrastructure plan draws Republican ire

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Hours after President Joe Biden declared "We have a deal" to renew the infrastructure of the United States, the Senate's top Republican lashed out at plans to follow the $1.2 trillion bipartisan bill with another measure funding what Democrats call "human infrastructure." Biden and top congressional Democrats - House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer - had long signaled their plan to link the bipartisan deal with another bill including spending on home health care and child care.

  • Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says he is not convinced Kevin Strickland is innocent

    “I am not convinced that I’m willing to put other people at risk if you’re not right,” Gov. Mike Parson said.

  • Facebook arrest video leads to protests in South Carolina

    Demonstrators converged outside a South Carolina police station for a second day Thursday, protesting the arrest of two men by officers in Rock Hill who were recorded on a Facebook video wrestling and throwing punches with the two. Eleven people were arrested on the second day of protests, just hours after the police chief and a civil rights leader had asked for calm. Most of the arrests were for disorderly conduct as protesters blocked several streets near the police station and one threw two firecrackers at officers, officials said.

  • Ty Lue: ‘It started with Pat and Zu’

    The Clippers' Ty Lue speaks on the catalyst that led to the huge third quarter by LA that gave them the lead and they never trailed for the duration of the game.

  • ‘Critical race theory’ is the right’s new bogeyman. The left must not fall for it

    Rightwing politicians and media outlets are attacking a strawman version of antiracism. A disappointing number of liberals and leftists have bought into it ‘Leftists and liberals must recognize that the true enemy of both the working class and free society is on the right.’ Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters There is a specter haunting America – the specter of critical race theory. That, at least, is the impression you would get from rightwing media. Fox News has mentioned the term close to 1,

  • UN urges Israel to halt building of settlements immediately

    The United Nations on Thursday accused Israel of flagrantly violating international law by expanding settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, saying settlements are illegal and urging the country’s new government to halt their enlargement immediately. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and U.N. Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland reported on implementation of a 2016 Security Council resolution that declared settlements have “no legal validity.”

  • Democrats flash warning light on infrastructure ‘deal’

    Top Democrats said they won’t support a Senate bipartisan infrastructure deal unless there is a guarantee they can pass a massive spending package alongside it that would pay for free college, universal preschool, new healthcare subsidies, green energy initiatives, and other liberal wish list proposals.

  • Jared Padalecki Is Blindsided and "Gutted" That He's Been Left Out of the'Supernatural' Prequel

    Judging from his tweets ... he is NOT thrilled.

  • Graph shows how Delta variant deaths are rising in countries with low vaccination rates, but deaths in high vax areas remain low

    Real-world data from four countries suggests that vaccines are working to protect against serious forms of the coronavirus.

  • Trump will travel to the US-Mexico border with a group of House Republicans next week, per report

    The upcoming border trip comes as Republicans attack the Biden administration over its immigration policy.

  • Top Kentucky basketball target Dereck Lively cuts his list of college options

    The 7-footer from Pennsylvania has emerged as one of UK’s priority recruits in the 2022 class, and he visited Lexington a few days ago.

  • A Covid underclass is forming

    Pressure is likely to mount on unvaccinated workers to get the shots or accept unhappy consequences.