11 Beanbag Chairs That’ll Make You Nostalgic in All the Right Ways

  • Whether you opt for something simple and restrained or for a bolder option (like a navy-and-white pinstripe pattern), this super-comfy beanbag chair is yours to design. With 10 fabric options—including performance velvet and nubby tweed—you really can’t go wrong. Personalize it to work in a maximalist living room or a modest playroom. $200, West Elm. <a href="https://www.westelm.com/products/special-order-bean-bag-t1954/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Courtesy of its super dense filler (Styrofoam beans), this famous beanbag chair may be an investment, but its historic background is worth its high price tag. As we mentioned earlier, the Italian trio is credited with designing the world’s first-ever beanbag chair, and the result is an extremely comfortable masterpiece that has stood the test of time. $950, 1stDibs. <a href="https://www.1stdibs.com/furniture/seating/chairs/zanotta-sacco-easy-chair-black-gatti-paolini-teodoro/id-f_11274133/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • With supportive foam filling, this Jonathan Knight–designed beanbag is the type of chair you can quite literally sink into. The texture may be pretty soft, but the piece is double-stitched for maximum durability, so there’s no need to be too precious with it when you’re lounging. After all, it’s as much for little ones as it is for adults. $120, Target. <a href="https://www.target.com/p/kenli-3-modern-corduroy-beanbag-christopher-knight-home/-/A-81187935" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • A fun take on the classic beanbag chair, this lounge from Majestic International is a winner in our book. Not only does it come in seven earthy tones but it’s UV-protected and machine-washable. $156, Bed Bath & Beyond. <a href="https://www.bedbathandbeyond.com/store/product/majestic-international-vertical-stripe-bean-bag-lounger/5308413" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Few pieces of decor are as dreamy as the ones covered in faux fur, and this shaggy beanbag chair is no exception. The removable cover may be faux, but it’s extremely soft. Toss this beanbag chair on the floor and use it as a giant pillow during TV marathons, or plop it down in your favorite nook and curl up with a good book. This thing is super versatile and gets major points for durability. $198, Urban Outfitters. <a href="https://www.urbanoutfitters.com/shop/aspyn-faux-fur-shag-bean-bag-chair" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Easy on the eyes, this eco-friendly and uniquely shaped beanbag chair is doing its part to make the world a better place. Made by hand by artisans in Mali, this minimalistic take on a classic beanbag chair is enveloped in a bogolanfini (otherwise known as mudcloth) cover that gives it a soft yet textured feel. Take a seat here (and good luck when it comes time to stand again) when you’re in the mood to watch your favorite movie or embark on a video game tournament—this extra-large beanbag chair is going to be your new favorite place to take a seat and sit a spell. $185, Etsy. <a href="https://www.etsy.com/listing/573675189/modern-minimalist-lines-mudcloth-boho" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • After taking a seat on this luxuriously soft beanbag, you’ll have a new appreciation for the phrase “snug as a bug,” because this colorful beanbag is like your own personal cocoon. Outfitted in a glossy velvet (and available in nine shades), the Slim beanbag chair weighs a whopping 12 pounds, and is like a giant hug from your favorite pillow. $239, Amazon. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MWZ7Q3D/ref=twister_B07ZHZPZ8J?_encoding=UTF8&psc=1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • When we think beanbag chair, the word <em>chic</em> rarely comes to mind. However, this patchwork option from Pottery Barn is making us reconsider. The silky strands of faux fur may look delicate, but this bad boy is machine-washable, so a few spills here and there won’t be an issue. Plus, this big ball of fluff is plush in all the right ways, making it our go-to seat any day. $299, Pottery Barn. <a href="https://www.potterybarn.com/products/mongolian-patchwork-faux-fur-bean-bag/?" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • This is a no-guilt option for anyone looking to make more sustainable purchases. With compostable filling, natural fabrics, and thread made from recycled plastic bottles, The Bean Chair is doing its part to protect the environment. Plus, it’s almost too cozy. $274, The Big Bean Bag Company. <a href="https://bigbeanbagcompany.com/shop/the-bean-chair-sunset-orca/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • Supportive and comfortable, this retro-inspired beanbag chair will elevate any patio or deck. When it comes to outdoor accent pieces, the Monterey beanbag lounge is an easy go-to. Did we mention it’s water- and stain-resistant? $122, Wayfair. <a href="https://www.wayfair.com/furniture/pdp/wrought-studio-monterey-standard-outdoor-friendly-bean-bag-lounger-vkgl4520.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
  • We couldn’t write a list of our favorite beanbag chairs and not include an option from Lovesac. As its name implies, the BigOne is pretty sizable (large enough to seat two adults comfortably), and it’s incredibly comfy because it’s filled with shredded Durafoam. Unlike beads, Durafoam evenly absorbs body weight and won’t compress over time. The best part? It comes in more than 150 fabric choices and colorways. From a blush microsuede to a navy linen, this beanbag chair is as bespoke as it gets. Trust us—the whole family will want to (and probably can) take a seat here. After all, is anything better than a fun piece of memory foam furniture? $715, LoveSac. <a href="https://www.lovesac.com/sacs/covers/big-one-cover-wombat-phur.html" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Get it now!" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Get it now!</a>
