11 Best Amazon Shopping Hacks

Amazon has become a go-to for many of us, from groceries to personal care products to the latest tech and everything in between. And while the online megastore often has great deals, there are always ways to save even more.

GOBankingRates spoke to shopping experts to get their best Amazon hacks to save you money.

Compare Prices First

Before adding an item to your cart, make sure you're actually getting a good price.

"One of my favorite ways to save on Amazon is making sure that Amazon has the best deal," said Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com. "You can easily do this by installing Cently, the free browser extension from CouponFollow.com. As you browse on Amazon, Cently will pop up and let you know if there is a better price at another retailer, or if there is a better price on that item from another Amazon seller."

Opt For Amazon Basics

Amazon has its own generic brand -- Amazon Basics -- and the items are often priced competitively.

"From office furniture to workout gear, everyday items under the Basics label will often be less expensive," Bodge said.

Utilize Deal Sites

With so many items for sale, it can be hard to find the best deals when browsing directly on Amazon.

"Deal sites can be a helpful tool to discover Amazon deals," Bodge said. "I like Slickdeals in particular because it's powered by a community of over 12 million deal-seekers who provide and vote on deals. The best deals end up on their front page, and many of those deals on a given day will be Amazon deals."

Shop the Outlet and Warehouse

Let Items Sit in Your Cart

If you don't need an item urgently, add them to your cart and then click the "save for later" option.

"Amazon will let you know if the price increases or decreases on them so you'll know when it becomes cheaper, and you can jump on it when it hits the lower end," said Julie Ramhold, senior staff writer and spokesperson at DealNews.com.

Set Alerts With CamelCamelCamel or Honey

"If you don't want to risk missing a price drop in your cart, you can also set up alerts on the site CamelCamelCamel," Ramhold said. "Just create an account and set up the parameters of your alert, including things like whether you want deals from only Amazon or if third parties are OK, as well as the condition of the item (whether it's new or used). You'll set a threshold for the items you're tracking, too, so you won't be inundated with a million emails if something drops in price by a few cents over a few days."

The Honey app can also help you track price drops.

"Honey will automatically send you an email when the price has lowered," said Jacqueline Gilchris, founder of the personal finance blog Mom Money Map. "You can also use the Honey app to see the price history of that product over the last 120 days on Amazon. This gives you a good idea of if you're buying at a high or at a low."

Opt For Slower Shipping Times

If you're a Prime member, you can get one-day and even same-day shipping on many items, but you can often get rewarded if you opt for a later delivery date.

"If you don't need something super quickly, you can choose a slower shipping speed and be rewarded for your patience with Amazon credits that you can use on other items," Ramhold said. "These are often pretty specific, such as $1 or $2 for video rentals or e-books, but they could fall into other categories as well."

Strategically Sort the 'Today's Deals' Section

"Next time you're browsing Today's Deals, make sure to sort products strategically so you're seeing the best deals first," said Peggie Li, CEO and founder of the online shopping community Prismpop.

Select "Sort by: Discount - High to Low" to see the deepest discounts upfront.

Always Check the 'Deal of the Day' and 'Lightning Deals' Sections

"Amazon's Deal of the Day section features discounts on different items each day, so it's always worth checking out before making any purchases," said finance content creator Milan Singh. "Plus, since the deals change every day, you can come back often to see what's new."

Lightning Deals also rotate frequently.

"These deals are time-sensitive and last for a few hours or days, so you'll need to be quick if you want to take advantage of the discounts," Singh said. "However, if you manage to snag one, you can save a lot of money. To stay up-to-date on the latest Lightning Deals, you can subscribe to Amazon's Deal of the Day email newsletter. This will send you a list of all the current deals each morning so you can plan your shopping accordingly."

Use Coupon Codes

"Search for coupon codes before completing your purchase," Singh said. "A quick Google search will often reveal a variety of codes that can be used for things like free shipping or a percentage of your total order. You can try searching for the specific item you're looking for. For example, if you're looking for a new television, you can search for 'television coupons.' Second, you can search for general Amazon coupon codes. This can be done by searching for terms like 'Amazon coupons' or 'Amazon promo codes.'"

Get Free Shipping -- Without Amazon Prime

You don't need an Amazon Prime membership to get free shipping on Amazon.

"Score free shipping by bundling items," Singh said. "If you need a new toothbrush and some shampoo, order them both together and you'll get free shipping. Or if you order two or more items that total over $35, you'll qualify for free shipping."

