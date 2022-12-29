11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks to Buy Now

Aima Zaheer
·9 min read

In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now.

The leading US market indices are on their way to recording the first annual loss since 2018 and the biggest YoY decline since the financial crisis of 2008. Presently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) Index, the S&P 500 Index, and the NASDAQ Composite Index are down 8.6%, 18.2%, and 30.9%, respectively, for the year. Meanwhile, the three leading market indices are down 10.1%, 19.1%, and 32%, respectively, from their 52-week highs, reflecting a buy-on-the-dip opportunity present in the market. JPMorgan believes that 2023 can be the best year for bonds and stocks in a decade due to the valuation reset, and it has provided an attractive entry point to potential investors. Although there is a high possibility of a recession in 2023, the US Federal Reserve could stop increasing benchmark interest rates as inflation starts to come under control. Inflation has shown the first signs of cooling down as the November Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflected a YoY increase of 7.1% as opposed to the consensus forecast of 7.3%. This was the second consecutive month when the CPI was lower than analysts’ forecast. Earlier this year, in June, the CPI reached a four-decade high as it increased by 9.1% YoY.

The US Federal Reserve has increased benchmark interest rates seven times in 2022. Following the 0.5% increase in mid-December, the benchmark interest rate is currently in the range of 4.25% to 4.5%. This is the most aggressive rate hiking cycle by the Federal Reserve in four decades. The Federal Reserve intends to continue the interest rate hikes next year also and expects the rate to increase to 5.1% before considering a reduction. There is a widespread belief that the markets have already absorbed the impact of further interest rate hikes and a possible recession next year in their current valuation and thus provide attractive entry points in popular companies like Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), and DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH).

11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now
11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now

maxim-hopman-fiXLQXAhCfk-unsplash Our Methodology

In this article, we have shortlisted 11 stocks from different industries that are currently trading near their 52-week lows. We have picked these companies on the basis of their stable business models, strong growth prospects, and positive analyst ratings. Analysts consider these stocks as offering significant upside potential from their current prices. These stocks have been ranked according to the hedge fund sentiment determined by Insider Monkey’s proprietary database of 920 funds as of Q3 2022.

11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now

11. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 13

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is a Campbell, California-based provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the US and Europe. The company has the distinction of operating the biggest network of independently owned EV charging stations.

The investment in the EV charging industry in the US is anticipated to be around $60 billion by the end of this decade and $192 billion by 2040. On December 5, Matt Summerville at DA Davidson assigned ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) stock a Buy rating with a target price of $18. The analyst believes that the corporation has achieved economies of scale that will provide it with operational momentum. Furthermore, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is shifting its expenditure toward the completion of major hardware related to its L2AC platform, which would further aid the company in achieving its expansion plans. The current stock price provides an attractive entry point for potential investors.

10. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 26

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is a Hefei, China-based manufacturer of EV sedans and SUVs. The company caters to the need of different types of customers through its diverse range of variants.

On December 15, Edison Yu at Deutsche Bank highlighted NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) stock as a short-term buy due to the expected impact of several positive developments in the near future. The analyst highlighted that the weekly registration data was soft, but NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is expected to see an increase in delivery volumes for the rest of the month. Furthermore, on December 24, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) conducted its annual “NIO Day” event and presented the revamped version of ES8 and EC7 SUVs, which investors received positively. Furthermore, the relaxation in China's zero COVID policy and positive comments by the US audit watchdog about complete inspection access will play in favor of NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) stock.

Horos Asset Management shared its outlook on NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) in its Q1 2022 investor letter. Here’s what the firm said:

“At the beginning of April the CSRC (China Securities Regulatory Commission) announced possible changes in its regulation that would allow this inspection by foreign auditors, provided that the companies previously communicate to this body the state secrets that would be exposed, as well as the sensitive information that they might have to hand over, and the subsequent audit is carried out in a framework of collaboration with the CSRC. In short, a move in the direction desired by the SEC, although still far from the optimal result, that is, unrestricted access to information. While these negotiations between the two regulatory bodies are progressing, Chinese companies have to decide how best to preserve their interests. Other entities, such as the electric vehicle manufacturer Nio, have just started trading on this stock market.”

9. Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 29

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is a Las Vegas, Nevada-based provider of cloud-based human capital solutions related to benefits, HR, and payroll.

Daniel Ives at Wedbush initiated coverage on Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) stock with a target price of $13, along with an Outperform rating. The update issued on December 9 highlighted that the company has a strong management team with a proven track record of growth under the leadership of CEO Stephan Scholl. The analyst added that Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) is in a strong position to increase its market share and become one of the leading players in the enterprise resource planning (ERP) universe. Experts believe that Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) offers growth and profitability together during these uncertain times as it has an average revenue retention rate of 97%, and the company’s recurring revenue stands at 84% as of the third quarter.

As of Q3 2022, Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) was held by 29 hedge funds.

8. SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 30

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) is a Mountain View, California-based cybersecurity company. The company has a proprietary Singularity Platform that brings artificial intelligence (AI) into use to detect and respond to external threats.

On December 15, Taz Koujalgi at Wedbush commenced coverage on SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) stock with a target price of $19 and an Outperform rating. The analyst believes the company has a total addressable market (TAM) of $40 billion in the Security and IT operations segment. SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) has an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of around $500 million, reflecting a significant growth potential. The analyst noted that the company has been working on improving its margins.

ClearBridge Investments shared its outlook on SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) in its Q4 2021 investor letter. Here’s what the firm said:

“We added six new positions in the fourth quarter. We see next-generation cybersecurity provider SentinelOne, although early in its growth lifecycle, as capable of taking share from legacy players in the antivirus and broader cybersecurity industry.”

7. Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 32

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) is a Latham, New York-based zero-emission fuel cell maker and hydrogen fuel provider founded in 1997.

P.J. Juvekar at Citi increased the target price for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) from $20 to $21 on December 15. The analyst reiterated a Buy rating on Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock and highlighted that the reopening of the Chinese economy following the reduction in COVID-related restrictions would result in a push toward cyclical stocks. Juvekar highlighted Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) stock as a defensive name that should be focused upon with an expectation of the hydrogen sector to reach a size of $10 trillion by 2030. Experts forecast Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) to achieve annual sales of $5 billion by 2026.

D E Shaw raised its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 64% during Q3 2022.

6. DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 34

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) is a Boston, Massachusetts-based sports betting company that also conducts various daily and weekly fantasy sports contests.

The company entered into a multi-year agreement with a subsidiary of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in late November 2022. The agreement will make DraftKings the go-to platform for betting on horse racing across 21 states. This is the first time the company is exploring the avenue of horse race betting, which will further increase the TAM for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG). Based on this development, Matt Farrell at Piper Sandler gave DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) stock a target price of $21 along with an Overweight rating. The analyst sees this deal as profitable and expects it to aid DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in achieving EBITDA profitability.

Here’s what Baron Funds said about DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

“Shares of DraftKings, Inc. fell in the quarter, as stocks of online gaming companies were under pressure. Sports betting and i-gaming are rolling out with great fanfare and success across the country; however, investors seem concerned about competition and margins. Most participants are spending heavily on marketing and promotions, which is cutting into margins. We see this as worthy investment in customer acquisition at a moment in time when revenues are just building. We continue to believe that online sports betting and gaming will be enormous industries, that DraftKings will be a leading player. We think the business will have high margins as it matures. We believe we are underwriting the business conservatively and see much upside in the long term.”

In addition to DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG), Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT), and DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) are also some of the best buy-the-dip stocks to buy now.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now. Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 11 Best Buy-the-Dip Stocks To Buy Now is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • 12 Best Most Active Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best most active stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Most Active Stocks To Buy Now. The stock market is on course to have its weakest year since 2008 as the last […]

  • 12 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best beaten down stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now. The US equity market has been very volatile since the start of 2022. The three leading indices […]

  • 11 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Seth Klarman

    In this article, we discuss the 11 cheap value stocks to buy according to Seth Klarman. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Klarman portfolio, go directly to 5 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Seth Klarman. Value investors like Seth Klarman of Boston-based Baupost Group have come under increased […]

  • Generac stock rises following analyst’s Buy rating

    Shares of Generac are on the rise after a Janney analyst upgraded the stock to Buy.

  • 12 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 12 best 52-week high stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best 52-Week High Stocks To Buy Now. The equity markets have been taking a beating this year as the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]

  • NATIONAL TREASURE 3 Script in the Works, Says Jerry Bruckheimer⁠—Nicolas Cage to Review

    Jerry Bruckheimer has confirmed a National Treasure 3 script is in the works and he's hoping that Nicolas Cage will be onboard for the movie.

  • 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The fintech space is home to some fast-paced, amazing companies -- but they won't all be winners.

  • Invest $5,000 In These 2 Top Dividend Stocks Before the End of the Bear Market

    Bear markets are excellent opportunities to invest in dividend stocks, and it's obvious why. As panicked investors sell off their shares of money-printing businesses in favor of sitting on the sidelines, fat yields await those with the confidence to be buying -- and that could be you. In particular, there are two strong passive income stocks you should consider buying before prices start to rise again.

  • Why Nio Stock Sputtered Again Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio's (NYSE: NIO) stock price declined again on Wednesday, sliding to end the day down nearly 3%. Before market open on Wednesday, Morgan Stanley prognosticator Tim Hsaio reiterated his overweight (read: buy) recommendation on the stock, with a price target of $16.10 per share. For investors, however, the latest news from Nio overshadowed any potential benefit from the liberalization of the Chinese economy.

  • Leanne Caret to consult Boeing on recruiting

    Caret, a Wichita-area native, previously led Boeing's defense unit from 2016 until March of this year.

  • Buy shares of only the strongest companies to make money in 2023, including ‘the kings of cash flow,’ says this five-star fund manager

    The worst may be over for the stock market for this cycle, but many economists see more pain ahead for 2023, including a possible recession that will create poor financial-performance comparisons for companies and send stock prices even lower. Greg Adams, director of quantitative and risk management at fund manager Alger, recommends that investors focus on companies with solid balance sheets and strong cash flow to endure tough times. Alger is based in New York and has $26 billion in assets under management.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to the Census Bureau, which tracks retail sales, e-commerce makes up less than 15% of retail sales in the U.S., even after years of double-digit growth. This shows there's still a huge opportunity, and e-commerce is an even smaller percentage of retail sales in international markets. Amazon has dominated the e-commerce sector since its early days and owns roughly 40% of U.S. market share thanks to its first-party business and third-party marketplace.

  • Dow ends over 350 points lower as investors weigh housing data, 2023 recession concerns

    U.S. stocks finished sharply lower on Wednesday, as investors assessed economic data on the housing market amid concerns over rising interest rates and economic growth in 2023.

  • Retailers aren’t planning for the one thing everyone’s talking about

    Something many retailers aren't seeing for 2023, analysts say, is the one thing everyone else is worried about: An economic downturn.

  • Best Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023: AT&T Stock vs. Verizon Stock

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) each pay an attractive dividend yield, but which is the better dividend stock to buy? This video will answer that question. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec.

  • 11 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%

    In this article, we discuss 11 best dividend stocks paying over 6%. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks Paying Over 6%. Market volatility, growing fears of recession heading into 2023, and rising concerns about the global economic outlook have investors fleeing from growth equities into […]

  • Warriors' James Wiseman confident he'll figure out defense moving forward

    James Wiseman is making strides defensively for the Warriors since returning from his recent G League stint, and the 21-year-old believes things only can go up from here.

  • Border scramble: Why California isn’t financially ready for Title 42 to end

    The Supreme Court is keeping in place, for now, Title 42 — the pandemic policy that OK’d migrant expulsions. California has yet to figure out how to meet the needs of an influx of migrants when it do…

  • 12 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 12 cheap value stocks to buy according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our discussion, go directly to 5 Cheap Value Stocks to Buy According to Warren Buffett. Warren Buffett and His Investment Strategy Warren Buffett is one of the most successful investors in the world and […]

  • Tesla’s Drop Puts $157 Million Korea Structured Products at Risk

    (Bloomberg) -- This year’s unprecedented plunge in Tesla Inc. has put $157 million worth of related Korean structured products at risk of capital loss unless the electric-vehicle giant’s stock stages a dramatic recovery.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsUS to Require Negative Covid Tests for Travelers From ChinaSouth