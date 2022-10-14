In this article, we discuss the 11 best entertainment stocks to buy. To skip the detailed analysis of the entertainment industry, go directly to 5 Best Entertainment Stocks to Buy.

In recent years, the entertainment segment showed a mixed market outlook. Due to the pandemic, the home media and entertainment segment saw a rise, as consumers avoided outdoor events. According to Statista, the global entertainment revenue is expected to be $29.35 billion at the end of 2022 and is expected to reach $40.74 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.54%. Most of the revenue is expected to be generated from advertising.

Social media is likely to experience a significant change due to shoppable media with social media commerce sales expected to reach $45 billion by the end of the year. In 2021, 39% of US customers claimed that they spent more on goods than experiences in the last twelve months.

Among these mixed market trends, the best entertainment stocks include The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK).

11 Best Entertainment Stocks to Buy

Our Methodology

After a careful assessment of the entertainment industry, we picked these 11 stocks based on fundamentals, growth catalysts, financial metrics, and analyst ratings. The hedge fund sentiment around each stock has also been added. It was taken from Insider Monkey’s database of 895 elite hedge funds.

Best Entertainment Stocks to Buy

11. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 13

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) is a New-York based mass media and entertainment company. The company also has real estate and book publishing services.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) makes it to the list of the best entertainment stocks as it is trading at $15.82 as of October 11, which is near its 52-week lows despite a solid performance in FY2022. The company exited the year with an 11% increase in revenues and 31.1% in segment EBITDA over the year. The net income was up by 95.4% and net income attributable to shareholders represented an 88.8% increase over the year.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) pays its dividend semi-annually and has a dividend yield of 1.27% as of October 11. The next dividend of $0.10 was payable on October 12, to the shareholders of record on September 14.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) are some of the best entertainment stocks along with News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS).

Here is what L1 Capital specifically said about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

“News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) (Long -26%) shares fell over the quarter despite reporting third-quarter results in line with consensus expectations. The decline was primarily driven by a softening in investor sentiment towards News Corp’s Digital Real Estate assets against a backdrop of rising interest rates in both Australia and the U.S., with REA Group shares down 17% during the quarter. While concerns over property market drivers are likely to continue in the near term, we see both REA Group and Move as being well positioned to structurally improve their businesses through this period. We continue to believe the News Corp assets are materially under-valued and remain supportive of ongoing initiatives to unlock value across the Group.”

10. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 15

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) is a Canadian entertainment technology company, focusing on special venue films and movie theatres. In the second quarter of 2022, 15 hedge funds had a stake in the company compared to 14 in the previous quarter. In Q2, Nantahala Capital Management slightly increased its holdings in the company and was the most prominent stakeholder of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) with over 2.7 million shares, worth approximately $46.1 million.

On September 22, IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) announced the acquisition of SSIMWAVE Inc, an AI-driven company that provides video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies. The company’s patented technology has won Emmy Awards in 2015 and 2020. The IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) commented on its acquisition:

"In the near-term, SSIMWAVE brings to IMAX new, SaaS-based revenue and a world-class client roster that tightly aligns with some of our strongest, most successful content partnerships."

On October 6, Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey maintained a Buy rating on IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)’s shares and lowered the price target to $21 from $25.

On September 7, IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) announced the expansion of its existing share buyback program of $200 million to $400 million. Between 2017 and Q2 2022, the company has already bought back 15% of its outstanding shares worth $175 million.

9. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 27

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) is an American professional wrestling promotion and entertainment company. The company also focuses on the film sector and American football. In addition, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) licenses its intellectual properties for action figures and video games.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s profitability margins make it one of the best entertainment companies. The company’s operating margin increased from 10.1% in 2017 to 24.5% in 2021 and 25% in the last twelve months. The LTM return on capital was 18.9% compared to the 2.7% sector average. Additionally, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)’s net profit margin was recorded at 4.1% in 2017, which increased to 18.1% LTM.

On September 8, Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to Outperform from Peer Perform with a $98 price target. Supino likes the stock's fundamental risk/reward and mentioned that a potential acquisition could incorporate a “free” call option.

8. Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 28

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) is a music entertainment company that focuses on the creation and distribution of music. As of 2021, the company covered the digital and physical revenue market shares of 18.2% and 11.4%, respectively.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) posted its IPO in 2020 and the company has consecutively increased its dividend annually during the period at a 15% CAGR. The latest dividend was increased by 1 cent from the previous one to $0.16, paid out on September 1 to the shareholders of record on August 24. As of October 10, the company has a dividend yield of 2.81%.

On October 10, Goldman Sachs analyst Stephen Laszczyk initiated Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s coverage with a Buy rating and a $32 price target. The analyst said the stock is one of the highest-quality growth compounders in his coverage group. Moreover, he sees Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) benefiting from future secular tailwinds.

Here is what Cooper Investors had to say about Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) in its Q1 2022 investor letter:

“Warner Music was also sold to fund new investments. The business is entering a period of significant capital deployment that is more extensive than we expected, representing a change to our original value propositions. While these investment phases make sense for longer-term strategic positioning, they also raise execution risk and push free cash flow growth further to the right at a time when other Watchlist stocks have been on sale.”

7. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 29

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) is a California-based talent agency that also operates as an entertainment and sports company. As of Q2 2022, 29 hedge funds held a stake in the company compared to 28 in the previous quarter. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s most prominent stakeholder in Q2 was Silver Lake Partners with shares worth over $1.89 billion.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s recent portfolio and acquisitions make it one of the best entertainment stocks. The company owns the world’s largest MMA promotion company, UFC, along with Pro Bull Riders and Miami Open. Furthermore, the company completed the acquisition of the sports betting company OpenBet on September 30 for $800 million. According to the management, the acquisition will allow the company to enter the fast-growing betting market and generate new revenue streams.

On August 29, Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson reiterated an Outperform rating on Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR). However, Mitchelson lowered his price target on the company to $33 from $40 due to an increase of the weighted average cost of capital to 8% from 7.4%, owing to the rising interest rates.

6. PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 33

PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is an American company involved in casino gaming and race tracks across the USA and Canada.

On October 6, Canaccord analyst Jason Tilchen initiated coverage of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) with a Buy rating and a $50 price target. The analyst noted that commercial gambling in the US generated over $50 billion of gross gaming revenue last year and the industry is expected to double over the coming decade. For PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN), the analyst added that at current levels, investors can take advantage of "a very reasonably valued, consistent, and strongly profitable regional casino business" which will significantly capitalize on the online sports betting and iGaming markets.

As of Q2 2022, 33 hedge funds held a stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN), with a combined value of $455.747 million. HG Vora Capital Management added the company to its portfolio in the second quarter and was the most prominent shareholder in the company with 3.5 million shares, worth $106.47 million.

Other than The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), and Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK), PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is also one of the best entertainment stocks.

Here is what Baron Funds specifically said about PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

“PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) declined 28.3% in the quarter and penalized performance by 71 bps. This was due to investor concerns that a potential recession would result in a slowdown or decline in growth. The company has seen no material change to its visitation or spending levels, and its earnings remain strong. Penn is generating strong cash flow to more than offset investments in its digital growth opportunity. It is using excess cash to buy back its stock. Penn is well positioned to weather a slowdown or recession and, if one does occur, the company should still generate revenue and EBITDA above pre-pandemic levels. Management continues to use its excess cash for share repurchases and debt reduction as well as continuing investments in its digital businesses. We think the $50 million of losses this year from its digital business is modest in relation to Penn’s $1 billion of casino EBITDA. The losses from its digital business represent customer acquisition costs incurred as additional states legalize online gambling. Since it is far less expensive to retain existing customers than to acquire new ones, we expect marketing costs to decline as Penn builds its customer base. Penn’s core bricks and mortar casino business remains strong, and the company has a healthy regional casino business and a strong balance sheet to fund its digital losses.”

