11 Best Recycling Stocks To Buy Now

The global waste recycling services market was valued at $57.69 billion in 2021 and is expected to be worth $88.01 billion by 2030, indicating a compound annual growth rate of 4.8% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2030. The high volume of global economic activities has heightened the demand for recycling of waste materials.

The recycling sector has become an integral part of the urban infrastructure since it ensures the protection of both the human health and environment. In addition to higher urbanization and the expanding industrial sector, the growing agricultural production leads to more wastage from the agro-industries, thus driving the demand for the waste recycling services across the globe.

There are new entrants looking to resolve the lags in the waste management and recycling industry. For example, solar panels are considered green hardware, but older versions of panels are turning into hazardous waste. Thus, a California-based startup, SolarCycle, is using that waste by recycling parts of the older panels and disposing them off for profit. SolarCycle asserts that it can cheaply extract about 95% of the important materials in solar panels, like silver, silicon, copper, and aluminum. These can then be recycled or repurposed, resulting in an efficient circular solar economy.

Our Methodology

We selected the following recycling stocks based on positive analyst coverage, strong business fundamentals, and market visibility. We have assessed the hedge fund sentiment from Insider Monkey’s database of 920 elite hedge funds tracked as of the end of the third quarter of 2022. The list is arranged according to the number of hedge fund holders in each firm.

11. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 8

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in North Little Rock, Arkansas. It is an environmental services company in the United States, operating through three segments – Assessment, Permitting and Response, Measurement and Analysis, and Remediation and Reuse. It provides its services to the technology, media, chemical, energy, power and utility, industrial and manufacturing, financial, and engineering industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities.

On December 12, BofA analyst Andrew Obin upgraded Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) to Buy from Neutral, citing a forecast for accelerating earnings growth in 2023. Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) stock also rose on December 12 after the company announced it had acquired Huco Consulting, a company focused on safety and ESG goals, to expand its range of environmental services.

According to Insider Monkey’s data, 8 hedge funds were bullish on Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to 9 funds in the last quarter. Richard Driehaus’ Driehaus Capital is the largest stakeholder of the company, with 342,461 shares worth $11.5 million.

Like Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN), Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM), and Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG), Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) is one of the best recycling stocks to consider buying.

Here is what Baron Funds specifically said about Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

“Montrose Environmental Group, Inc.(NYSE:MEG), an environmental services company, underperformed during the quarter. Despite reiterating guidance for 2022, Montrose underperformed as the market penalized high-growth companies generally. We continue to remain positive on the company’s prospects and ability to achieve or beat its long-term growth target of over 20% per year. We remain particularly excited about Montrose’s potential to benefit from increased government regulation around PFAS chemical contamination and methane emissions.”

10. Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 9

Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) is a Texas-based company that provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, goods destruction, food waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, and regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. Even without gaining new clients, existing customers will likely expand operations and require more waste services, making Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) one of the premier recycling stocks to invest in.

On April 18, EF Hutton analyst Chip Moore initiated coverage of Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) with a Buy rating and a $13 price target. As a leading national provider of waste and recycling solutions, Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) is "differentiated" by its asset-light, national footprint, and ability to handle comprehensive waste streams, the analyst told investors. He noted that the company has also developed "valuable" data warehousing capabilities, offering full waste-stream services for its clients.

According to Insider Monkey’s data, 9 hedge funds were long Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) at the end of September 2022, with collective stakes worth $29.5 million, compared to 7 funds in the prior quarter worth $14.7 million. Nelson Obus’ Wynnefield Capital is the leading position holder in the company, with 2.5 million shares worth $21.7 million.

Here is what Long Cast Advisor specifically said about Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

“Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) borrowed heavily to purchase Rome RWS, Inc., and with results from the acquired company not yet fully on the income statement, the debt ratios expanded and equity valuations declined. Management – and really the Board – is undertaking a high skill maneuver of integrating its largest acquisition to date, carrying an unprecedented level of debt all concurrent with the long planned retirement of the long tenured CFO. It’s a little more exciting than necessary but the valuation is undemanding and the opportunity set is quite large. Since I’ve long written about what this company could look like if it leaned more deeply into utilizing technology within its two-sided marketplace, I’ll be closely following the XPO Logistics (XPO) spinoff of the truck brokerage business, expected in 4Q22. Truck and waste brokerage share some similar dynamics and as I’ve long noted, the technologist at XPO worked at Oakleaf concurrently with QRHC CEO Ray Hatch. Technology was a big enabling factor at Oakleaf and in XPO’s +10x growth. I think it would have a similar function for QRHC were management to wisely invest time and resources in its development.”

9. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 15

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, and the company engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. On October 13, the company announced that it has initiated commercial operations at its lithium-ion battery recycling facility in Alabama. The facility, which is based in Tuscaloosa, uses patented technology to recycle and directly process full EV battery packs without any dismantling through a submerged shredding process that produces no wastewater. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) is one of the premier recycling stocks to invest in.

On December 15, ​​Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar maintained a Buy recommendation on Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) but lowered the firm's price target on the shares to $7.50 from $8. The analyst observed that while there is an inclination to go back to cyclical chemical names after having lagged in 2022, he has decided to "stay defensive" going into 2023.

According to Insider Monkey’s data, 15 hedge funds were long Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) at the end of September 2022, and Zilvinas Mecelis’ Covalis Capital is the leading position holder in the company, with 11.6 million shares worth $61.8 million.

8. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 19

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) is an Illinois-based company that provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. The company also provides containerized waste management, wastewater vacuum, antifreeze recycling, and field services. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) is one of the leading recycling stocks to invest in.

On October 19, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) reported Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.01 and a revenue of $172.22 million, outperforming Wall Street estimates by $0.21 and $17.23 million, respectively. The Q3 revenue increased nearly 40% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti on October 21 maintained a Buy rating on Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) but trimmed the firm's price target on the shares to $40 from $43 as he noted that the company delivered "another impressive quarterly report." Oil business margins are forecasted to shrink in Q4 as a result of downtime in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)’s refinery, which may have contributed to the pullback in shares, but it is "unwarranted," the analyst wrote in a research note.

According to Insider Monkey’s data, 19 hedge funds were long Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) at the end of September 2022, compared to 16 funds in the last quarter. Chuck Royce’s Royce & Associates is the largest stakeholder of the company, with 1.15 million shares worth $34 million.

Meridian Funds made the following comment about Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) is an environmental services company focused on machine parts cleaning, used oil collection, oil re-refining, and hazardous and non-hazardous waste services. Our rationale for investing in this company includes the recurring revenue stream it generates from its environmental services business unit and substantial growth opportunities in the re-refinery and used oil collection segments. Continued strong execution and higher oil prices contributed to the stock’s solid performance during the period. Notably, Heritage-Crystal Clean’s oil business segment generated record revenue in the second quarter and saw segment margins improve to 41%, as the spread between base oil sales and the cost of collecting used oil widened. The company’s core environmental services segment also recorded record quarterly revenue. We believe the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) story at Heritage remains under appreciated by the market as the company collects used motor oil and recycles it for reuse. We have high conviction in the long-term growth story for the company, but trimmed our position in the stock during the period as the share price appreciated.”

7. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 23

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. The company produces recycled polypropylene (PP) and holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to turn it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) is one of the best recycling stocks to consider. At the end of September 30, the company had total liquidity of $416.1 million, including $215.0 million of cash, cash equivalents, and debt securities available for sale and $201.1 million in restricted cash.

On November 11, Cowen analyst Thomas Boyes maintained an Outperform rating on PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) but lowered the price target on the shares to $11 from $15. The analyst said as expected, pellet production at Ironton shifted into January and said the facility is still forecasted to fully ramp at the end of 2023.

According to Insider Monkey’s third quarter database, 23 hedge funds were bullish on PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT), with collective stakes worth $407.7 million, compared to 23 funds in the prior quarter worth $400.6 million. Daniel Patrick Gibson’s Sylebra Capital Management is the leading stakeholder of the company, with more than 29 million shares worth $235.5 million.

6. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 23

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. The company offers resource management services including solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers. The company lifted its full-year 2022 revenue guidance to between $1.065 billion and $1.080 billion from a prior range of $1.035 billion to $1.050 billion. The consensus revenue came in at $1.04 billion.

On October 24, Jefferies analyst Stephanie Moore initiated coverage of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) with a Buy rating and a price target of $95, down from $103. The company offers superior pricing power given its Northeast concentration, as well as the ability to see accelerated margins from operating leverage and efficiency investments, the analyst told investors in a research note. She added that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) is also the only public waste company its size not to be acquired, which provides "downside support to valuation on a takeout potential".

According to Insider Monkey’s data, 23 hedge funds were long Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) at the end of the third quarter of 2022, compared to 17 funds in the prior quarter. Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies is the largest position holder in the company, with 686,959 shares worth $52.5 million.

In addition to Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN), Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM), and Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG), Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) is one of the leading recycling stocks to monitor.

