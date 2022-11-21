11 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20

Aima Zaheer
·9 min read

In this article, we will discuss the 11 best Robinhood stocks under $20. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) is a Menlo Park, California-based digital trading platform popular amongst young investors. The median age of users on the trading platform is only 31 years. According to Statista, the platform had 22.9 million users as of Q2 2022. During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the platform gained a lot of attention as it provided traders an opportunity to trade without paying any commission on their trades. The platform was used to drive the frenzy behind the “meme” stocks that resulted in humongous short squeezes. During the bull market of 2021, traders on Robinhood earned healthy returns, attracting more users to the platform.

The broader market has come under pressure since March 2022 due to concerns related to global uncertainty following the start of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This triggered inflation due to rising commodity prices, which caused the US Federal Reserve to increase benchmark interest rates. However, the broader market has started to show signs of resilience as key benchmark indexes have begun to bounce back from their lows for this year. The market had already factored in the fourth interest rate hike of 75 basis points announced by the US Federal Reserve on November 2. This takes the benchmark interest rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, which is a 14-year high. With markets gaining momentum, retail investors are increasingly turning to platforms like Robinhood Markets to build diversified portfolios that can act as a hedge against inflationary pressures. Some of the popular stocks on Robinhood Markets include Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), and Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Image by Sergei Tokmakov Terms.Law from Pixabay

Our Methodology

For this article, we picked the most popular stocks on Robinhood that are priced under $20. We have gone through the growth outlook and business fundamentals for these companies. These stocks are expected to provide significant upside potential and generate healthy returns for shareholders in the long run. We have also discussed the analyst ratings. The stocks have been ranked according to the level of hedge fund ownership as of Q3 2022. All the stocks shortlisted are trading under $20 as of November 21.

11 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20

11. Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 7

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) is a Minneapolis, Minnesota-based provider of medical equipment management founded in 1939. The company has more than 250,000 medical devices deployed across the US and serves over 9,000 customers belonging to public and private healthcare facilities and device manufacturers.

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) is still experiencing the tailwind of COVID-19-related revenue due to excess utilization of its fleet as compared to the pre-COVID-19 levels. Drew Ranieri at Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) with a target price of $20 in an update issued to investors on October 11. The target price reflects a potential upside of 15% from the closing price as of November 21.

In its Q3 2022 results, Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) revealed that it has a significant backlog of new, sizable contracts in addition to the regular high volume of smaller business orders. Furthermore, in its eighty-plus-year history, Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) signed the highest number of contracts with seven and eight-figure yearly values during the third quarter. The company's strong expansionary strategy makes it one of the best Robinhood stocks to invest in.

Sectoral Asset Management increased its stake in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) by 26% during the third quarter of the year.

10. Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 9

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) is a London, UK-based provider of life and health insurance along with asset management services. The firm’s operations are primarily focused on the developing and emerging markets of Asia and Africa.

In October, Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) revealed a strategic partnership with the tech giant Google that would focus on increasing health and financial inclusion for communities located in Asia and Africa. Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) intends to leverage the data capabilities of the Google ecosystem. On September 23, JPMorgan increased the target price for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) from $31.51 per share to $33.11 and maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. Each ADR of Prudential plc listed on the NYSE represents two ordinary shares.

Experts believe that Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) will benefit due to its exposure in the Asian market, which is a secular growth market for life insurance due to low penetration and unmet demand. Furthermore, the Asian economies are doing relatively well compared to the economies of the other regions. The demographic is favorable in the region to sell operations through quality agency models.

9. Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 21

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) is a Chicago, Illinois-based commercial real estate firm that is one of the biggest players in its industry. The company has a presence in 60 countries and a team of 50,000 members.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) took over Burbage Realty in August 2022 to stimulate growth by gaining exposure in the logistics and industrial segment in the UK through the acquisition. According to a research report issued by Allianz Real Estate, the logistics and industrial real estate segment have a bright outlook due to the increased requirement for e-commerce fulfillment locations. These locations are expected to require three times more space than traditional retail setups due to the scale of their business. Meanwhile, Dallas, Texas-based commercial real estate firm CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) anticipates a demand of 200 million square feet of space for e-commerce fulfillment centers between 2022 and 2026.

Furthermore, in Q3 2022, Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) reported an increase of 16% in leasing revenue compared to the same period last year. Revenue from leasing fees increased 12% over Q3 of 2019 and surpassed the pre-pandemic levels.

Vulcan Value Partners shared its stance on Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) in its Q3 2022 investor letter. Here’s what the firm said:

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) had good operating results in the second quarter but was a material detractor. Company management did not increase their guidance for the year, suggesting the possibility of a weak second half, and the market may be worried about that possibility. We expect economic conditions to be more challenging as we enter 2023, and we are taking a cautious approach to our valuation. The company recently authorized a share buyback for 10% of its outstanding shares, which we think is both a positive sign and an intelligent capital allocation decision. Overall, we think the company is performing well, and its results are in line with our expectations.”

8. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 26

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) is a San Jose, California-based provider of video streaming solutions for live streaming and other forms of content delivery for the TV and the internet.

On November 1, Simon Leopold at Raymond James increased the price target on Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) from $13 to $18 and maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Leopold highlighted that the company reported a strong outperformance compared to the consensus estimate for Q3 2022. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has given a below-expected revenue forecast for Q4 2022, but the EPS forecast at the midpoints is higher than the analysts’ forecast.

During Q3, Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) benefited from additional distributed access architecture (DAA) and fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) Tier 1 wins, resulting in an expansion in margins. Furthermore, Leopold appreciated the confidence of the management in achieving its 2025 targets which were discussed at the analyst meeting in September 2022.

Trigran Investments raised its investment in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 13% during Q3 2022.

7. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 23

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based diversified financial services company that is the parent company of First National Bank. The company is a provider of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management solutions.

On October 20, Brandon King at Truist increased the target price for F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) from $14 to $16 and reiterated a Buy rating on the stock following the earnings beat of Q3 2022. The analyst highlighted the expansion in the company’s net interest margin along with solid growth reflected in the balance sheet. Analysts also expect F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) to experience lower funding costs compared to its competitors. Furthermore, F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has worked on controlling its expenses, which is expected to help the company deliver strong growth in pre-provision revenue in FY23, making F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) one of the best Robinhood stocks to buy.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was held by 23 hedge funds at the end of Q3 2022.

6. Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 24

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) is an Espoo, Finland-based consumer electronics, information technology, and telecommunications company. The company is at the sixth position on our list of the ten best Robinhood stocks under $20.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) is in the middle of a turnaround strategy as the core segments of the business are experiencing top-line growth and expansion of bottom-line margins. Analysts have a positive outlook on Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) due to its strong strategic plans. During Q3 2022, the company’s Mobile Networks division reported stellar growth in revenue. The Mobile Network segment is expected to experience tailwinds due to the expansion of 5G services across the world. Based on these developments, Alexander Peterc at Societe Generale gave Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) stock a target price of $5.31 with a Buy rating on October 25.

Citadel Investment Group raised its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by over 350% during the third quarter of the year.

In addition to Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK), Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET), and Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) are also attracting hedge fund investment as of Q3 2022.

 

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclose. None. 11 Best Robinhood Stocks Under $20 is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • KeyCorp's (NYSE:KEY) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    The board of KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY ) has announced that the dividend on 15th of December will be increased to $0.205...

  • 10 Best Robotic Stocks Under $10

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best robotic stocks under $10. To skip our discussion on the robotics industry, you can go directly to the 5 Best Robotic Stocks Under $10. According to Statista, the size of the industrial robotics segment is expected to compound annually at an average […]

  • 'The family's soul was being ripped from me;' Elkhart arsonist given maximum sentence

    Joseph Hershberger was sentenced to 50 years in prison for a string of arsons that destroyed historic farms in Elkhart County.

  • Take the Zacks Approach to Beat the Market: Axon, Rollins, Starbucks in Focus

    Last week, our time-tested methodologies served investors well in navigating the market. Check out some of our achievements from the past three months.

  • Analysis-Global financial system needs mosaic of reforms to fund climate needs

    SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - A deal struck at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt calls for an overhaul of the post-World War Two international financial architecture that has guided three generations of development aid but is struggling to fund the needs of a warmer planet. As the impacts of climate change worsen, delegates at the U.N. summit that ended at the weekend pressed for reform to speed up the flow of funding to developing countries - to help them cut emissions and cope with the floods or wildfires they are already experiencing. The final COP27 deal agreed to set up a "loss and damage" fund to help poorer countries pay for the impacts of climate disaster.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    In much of 2020 and 2021, a mention of "Robinhood stocks" may have conjured up images of meme stocks that were making insane -- and mostly short-lived -- gains in the market. Now investors that use the Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) online trading platform appear to be shifting their focus to more stable companies, likely as the broad market sell-off of the past year caused many investors to take a more cautious approach to where they put their remaining money. For investors looking for a few great companies to give further consideration to from the current list of most popular stocks among Robinhood users, look no further than Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).

  • Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 6: With injuries mounting, grab Killian Hayes

    Fantasy managers have been dealing with a slew of injuries. Dan Titus has a list of pickups to help fill the void on your basketball roster.

  • Vehicle plows into Boston-area Apple store, killing at least one person

    Aerial footage of the scene from Boston TV station WCVB-TV showed a gaping hole in a storefront window at an outdoor mall in Hingham, about 15 miles south of downtown Boston. "You'd have to really be picking up speed to end up in the storage area at the back side of the Apple store," Frank O'Brien, who was visiting the Derby Street Shops shopping center, told The Patriot Ledger newspaper.

  • GM investment in Bedford plant will support additional EV manufacturing

    GM announced Friday it will invest $45 million into its Bedford plant as it expands its electric vehicle fleet.

  • Factbox-What's at stake in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff?

    For the second time in less than two years, a U.S. Senate race in Georgia will go to a runoff, this time between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and his Donald Trump-backed challenger Herschel Walker. Unlike the last time, the Dec. 6 vote will not determine whether President Joe Biden's Democrats hold control of the Senate, where they have already secured enough seats to maintain their razor-thin majority. Democrats held the narrowest possible majority for the past two years in the 50-50 Senate, where Vice President Kamala Harris gave them the tie-breaking vote.

  • We Have a Bullish Indicator for EV Charging

    Even though the stock market is trading off today and we're enjoying several portfolio positions moving nicely higher, including PepsiCo , McCormick & Co. , Cboe Global Markets , and Axon Enterprises , we're seeing some One rated stocks move lower.

  • Spire (SR) Up 4.6% on Q4 Revenues Beat, Earnings Miss

    Spire's (SR) fourth-quarter earnings were lower than expected. Given the expectation of strong future performance and growth, management of SR has raised its quarterly dividend by 5.1%.

  • Crypto Keeps Falling on FTX Fallout -- Will It Recover?

    Throughout much of 2022, cryptocurrency investors bemoaned the fact that prices of digital assets were highly correlated with the stock market. As major stock indexes fell into extended bear markets, crypto investors seemed to hope that prices of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and other cryptocurrencies would break away from downturns in the stock market and assert their independence.

  • Crypto Exchange Coinbase's Shares Sink to All-Time Low

    The most prominent U.S. crypto exchange went public in 2021 in a high-profile public stock listing. But COIN shares has been down after since, and the FTX contagion represents the latest scare.

  • Here’s Why Paylocity (PCTY) Became Part of ClearBridge’s Top Performing Stocks

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The ClearBridge Mid Cap Growth Strategy underperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index during the third quarter. On an absolute basis, the Strategy had losses across eight of the 10 sectors […]

  • Tech hiring is slowing down — this chart explains how and why

    Shares of Meta, Alphabet Inc., Amazon, Microsoft and others have all suffered after a string of earnings that disappointed Wall Street.

  • Is Merck & Co. (MRK) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

    Here is how Merck (MRK) and Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

  • Ooni’s Black Friday Sale is here, and you can get 20% off all pizza ovens and accessories

    They heat up fast and cook pizza in as little as 60 seconds.

  • Iovance (IOVA) Extends Timeline for Rolling BLA of Melanoma Drug

    Post FDA's feedback on lifileucel, Iovance (IOVA) extends its timeline to complete the rolling BLA submission for lifileucel in melanoma. It expects to complete the filing in the first quarter.

  • Why Kinder Morgan, ExxonMobil, and Chevron Stocks Are Diving Today

    Fear has gripped the oil and gas markets, but you'll want to consider buying, not selling, stocks right now.