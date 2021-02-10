The 11 best things you can buy at Ikea

This Scandinavian store never disappoints.

If you didn’t already know, Ikea is one-stop shopping for affordable, functional furniture, home decor, and kitchen accessories. You can easily find yourself spending hours browsing through endless options online or weaving through the store's maze of displays. The Scandinavian store is popular for a reason—and it's not just the Swedish meatballs. Best of all, a ton of these pieces are both price savvy and versatile for any decor.

The options can be overwhelming, especially when you're navigating all its offerings online but there's a few things everyone should consider owning. From shelving units to drawers, these 11 top-rated picks from Ikea are sure to help keep your home organized with stylish options that will last for years to come.

1. A versatile two-tier bookcase

This gorgeous storage cabinet will look great in any room.

If you’re looking for a way to aesthetically achieve more storage, then the Kallax shelving unit is just the thing you need. More than 800 reviewers love its versatility and functionality as you can customize it with drawers, shelves, inserts, and boxes or choose from its seven different colors to perfectly match your decor. Plus, it can be arranged either vertically or horizontally depending on the look you're aiming to achieve. Reviewers mention that they use them to store everything and anything—like books, office supplies, and toys.

Get the Kallax Shelving Unit at Ikea for $69.99

2. A simple side table with ample storage space

So many ways to style this versatile side table.

Made with a faux wood material, this two-drawer side table provides plenty of storage while maintaining a minimalistic aesthetic. It would look gorgeous in any bedroom space and the side tables are the perfect height for most bed frames and are easy to assemble, according to reviewers. They're also available in four colors to seamlessly blend into your current space or with any furniture that you currently own.

Get the Malm 2-Drawer Chest from Ikea for $39.99

3. A TV unit that can hide wires and store video games

You can't go wrong with all that space.

Tired of seeing wires hanging out of your TV? This Besta TV stand is the perfect solution to seeing messy, dust-covered wires. Dubbed by reviewers as “the perfect size,” it fits flawlessly into most living or family rooms and can be used to organize the DVDs you still have, video games, and other TV essentials. The versatility, ample storage space, and durability only add to its appeal.

Get the Besta TV Unit from Ikea for $99

4. A multi-functional utility cart

Easily move anything you need from room to room.

According to more than 600 reviewers, this utility cart is extremely versatile. It works in your bathroom, office, living room, or kitchen to help keep things incredibly organized. At just under $30, it’s reasonably priced and can be moved from room to room with whatever items you need. Aside from toiletries, reviewers use it to store office supplies, makeup, craft supplies, and more.

Get the Raskog Utility Cart from Ikea for $29.99

5. Drawers that can be adjusted to your needs

The Alex drawers have ample storage space.

You can never go wrong with the Alex Drawer Unit from Ikea. More than 500 reviewers adore this set of drawers for its fantastic and ample storage space (there are five different sized drawers!). You can slide it under a table to create a makeshift makeup vanity, desk, or craft station while keeping a sleek, minimalistic style. One reviewer who is a nail tech said these drawers hold all the supplies they need.

Get the Alex Drawer Unit from Ikea for $79

6. Clear boxes for easy storage

Store everything in these clear bins.

Clear storage containers may be boring, but they are super useful. Have you ever tried finding your tools, light bulbs, gardening supplies, or Christmas decorations in your already crowded garage? Reviewers love how sturdy these Samla boxes are and how you can stack them to make the most of your space. They can be used to store just about anything and will definitely turn your garage, shed, closet, or storage space into an organized oasis. Not to mention, they're $3 each.

Get the Samla Boxes with Clear Lids from Ikea for $2.99

7. A chic wardrobe for storing all your clothing

This wardrobe can be customized to fit everything you need.

If you’re tired of cramming your clothing into a tiny closet, then the Brimnes wardrobe is a gorgeous storage solution. Aside from it’s chic, clean design, reviewers love how it provides extra hanging and shelving space for homes or apartments with small closets. It’ll keep the clothing you can’t fit off your floor (or the chair!) and give you a mirror to approve your daily outfits.

Get the Brimnes Wardrobe on Ikea for $149

8. This sleek desk to make working from home easy as can be

The desk you didn't know you needed.

How have you been working from home? At an actual desk—or from your bed or couch? If you answered the latter, then you might want to upgrade to the Micke desk. It’s earned a 4.6-star rating at Ikea because it’s _just_the right size to fit in a large home office or cram into a 2.5-foot space in your apartment and it’s quite inexpensive at $50. Plus, it has a strategic place to put your wires so you never have to see those ugly things again.

Get the Micke Desk from Ikea for $49

9. A reversible bed that’ll grow with your child

It'll grow with them.

Looking to purchase a bed for your child that you don’t have to replace so soon? If yes, then the Kura reversible bed is exactly what you’ve been looking for. Reviewers call it “the perfect bed for children,” and it can be flipped upside down to turn the bottom into a play area or workspace. One reviewer loved it so much that they bought one for each of their three children, whereas another claimed that it was the only thing that made their child actually sleep in their own bed.

Get the Kura Reversible Bed from Ikea for $179

10. A high-quality wood storage cabinet without the high price tag

Can you ever turn down extra storage?

This Hemnes sideboard is great for storing just about anything (think: gardening supplies, dog food, kitchen utensils, and the like). Its versatile design and neutral colors can truly work in any room. Reviewers love it for its high-quality wood without the high price tag, adjustable shelves for storing exactly what you need,​ and durability. It can be used literally any room like the garage, dining room, bathroom, living room, and more.

Get the Hemnes Sideboard from Ikea for $299

11. An easy-to-squeeze anywhere shelf unit

It may be small, but it's mighty for adding extra storage.

Does your shower have enough space to fit all your shampoos, conditioners, and body washes? If you can’t seem to find the room—no matter how many you get rid of—then it may be time to get a handy shelving unit. At under $10, the Vesken shelf unit is an affordable solution. It's also useful beyond bathroom products. According to reviewers, it works great for kitchen supplies, crafting essentials, and flowers, too.

Get the Vesken Shelf Unit from Ikea for $9.99

