11 Best Very Cheap Stocks To Buy Now According To Hedge Funds

Umar Farooq
·10 min read

In this article, we discuss the 11 best very cheap stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Very Cheap Stocks To Buy Now According To Hedge Funds.

On June 13, CNBC reported that the S&P 500 ended more than 21% below its January record high, signaling the formal start of the U.S. bear market. The stock market decline in September added to the year's significant losses for the major indices. As a result, many equities have seen their prices crash. This suggests that there are more inexpensive equities to consider in the fourth quarter. As always, a low stock price doesn't guarantee a good deal. Many low-priced companies reach that point due to serious issues with their balance sheets, business strategies, or future economic outlooks. Because of this, applying a stringent filter is crucial while looking for very cheap stocks to buy.

11 Best Very Cheap Stocks To Buy Now According To Hedge Funds
11 Best Very Cheap Stocks To Buy Now According To Hedge Funds

Image by MayoFi from Pixabay

Our Methodology 

We scanned the database of 895 hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey as of the end of the second quarter of 2022 and picked some of the most popular cheap stocks priced under $10 as of October 27.

Best Very Cheap Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds

11. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders as of Q2, 2022: 29

Stock Price as of October 27: $6.66

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) is a French-American multinational beauty company that develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes professional and retail hair care products, alongside several fragrances, cosmetics, and skincare products.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). On October 24, analyst Steve Powers with Deutsche Bank lowered his price target for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) from $11 to $10 while maintaining a Buy recommendation for the shares. The analyst anticipates "minimal controversy" with the next earnings announcement, given that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) increased its fiscal Q1 projection during its investor event for the skin care industry in September. On October 21, Jefferies analyst Ashley Helgans began coverage of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) with a Buy rating and a $14 price target. The backdrop for beauty brands is shifting quickly, but so far, beauty has withstood the underlying shift from goods to services "given its connection to socialization, occasions, and self-care regimens," said Helgans.

Among the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, New York-based firm Melvin Capital Management is a leading shareholder in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY), with 29 million shares worth more than $264 million. Overall, 29 hedge funds reported holding stakes in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) as of Q2 2022.

Here is what Meridian Funds specifically said about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

“Similarly, Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) benefited from the market’s rising appetite for more defensive names during the quarter. The beauty products Coty manufactures and distributes saw steady market share gains, especially as core customers expanded their work and leisure activities outside of the home. The company also operates a broad distribution network and holds a deep intellectual property portfolio across key categories within the cosmetic and fragrance industries. Additionally, Coty is building momentum around a business transformation that’s in the early innings but has already seen success in e-commerce and direct-to-consumer gains, as well as a rising presence in China.”

10. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders as of Q2, 2022: 32

Stock Price as of October 27: $1.54

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) owns, operates, and sells outdoor advertising displays in the United States and worldwide. It works in two segments: the Americas and Europe. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) anticipates that its ongoing investment in digital installations will fuel continuous growth over the course of the next three years. With digitization and RADAR-based programmatic buying changes, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) can provide its clients with efficiency and value that has never been seen before. Due to the pandemic interruption, CCO is now undervalued but is expected to recover.

Among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 32 funds were bullish on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) at the end of the second quarter of 2022, down from 37 funds in the prior quarter. Kenneth Mario Garschina’s Mason Capital Management is one of the leading shareholders of the company, with 21 million shares worth $22 million. Israel Englander's Millennium Management also increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) during Q2, 2022 by 35% with shares held of 5.5 million worth $5.89 million.

09. Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders as of Q2, 2022: 32

Stock Price as of October 27: $8.15 Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) provides cloud-based business and human capital solutions, aiming for a high-performance company culture. The company also offers cloud optimization services to platforms like Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand.

On September 15, Scott Schoenhaus, an analyst at KeyBanc, began covering Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) with an Overweight rating and a $15 price target. According to Schoenhaus, who sees the company as "strategically positioned for top and bottom-line growth," the cloud-based provider of comprehensive digital human capital and business processes solutions aids employers in managing their core HR concerns and empowers employees.

Since the business went public through a SPAC merger last July, Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) shares have fallen by 21%. Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) provides clients with a range of solutions for employee and company engagement, had $2.9 billion in sales last year and is forecasting $3.09 billion to $3.12 billion in 2022. The company anticipates accelerating revenue growth in 2023, with a 10% growth target. Alight Inc. (NYSE:ALIT), with a market cap of around $4 billion, does have a sizable amount of net debt on its balance sheet, totaling $3.04 billion, though most of which doesn't mature until 2028.

At the end of the second quarter of 2022, 32 hedge funds in the database of Insider Monkey held stakes worth $532.4 million in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT), compared to 38 in the preceding quarter worth $779.1 million.

08. Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders as of Q2, 2022: 33

Stock Price as of October 27: $7.80

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) is an Oakland, California-based open API card issuing platform provider. The company has over 800 employees and a presence in over 39 countries. Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) services digital banking, buy now pay later (BNPL), and on-demand delivery platforms through its solutions. The company heavily relies on Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ), as most of the business comes from the San Francisco, California-based mobile payment solutions provider. Experts believe that Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) could see limited growth potential during the second half of the year as clients of fintech companies have started to take a cautious approach due to the deterioration of the macroeconomic circumstances. However, the company’s fundamentals are expected to improve during the second half of 2023 as consumer discretionary spending has started to bounce back.

Among the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, 33 funds were bullish on Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) at the end of Q2 2022, with combined stakes worth $788.9 million, compared to 39 funds in the earlier quarter, holding stakes in the company valued at $958.8 million. Mick Hellman’s HMI Capital is the company's biggest stakeholder, with 28.4 million shares amounting to $231 million.

Here is what Alger Spectra Fund had to say about Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

Margeta facilitates the implementation of digital payment technologies. It is a Positive Dynamic Change beneficiary in the digital payments industry. We believe as more commerce is conducted digitally, the digitization and transformation of the payments ecosystem is needed, which Margeta seeks to address through its modern payment card issuing platform, providing infrastructure and tools for building configurable payment cards. Margeta offers issuer processor services and acts as a card program manager. Its platform creates customized payment cards that provide innovative payment experiences for their clients’ customers and end users.

Marqeta has emerged as a card issuing platform category leader in many disruptive verticals, including on-demand delivery, alternative lending, expense management, disbursement, digital remittances, and digital banks. Margeta’s solutions are even sought out by large financial institutions to improve their existing offerings and stay competitive with technology-focused new market entrants. Margeta detracted from performance despite achieving strong revenue growth with higher gross profitability and an expanded customer base in the third quarter. We believe the expiration of a lock up period and the company facing tough comparisons resulting from COVID-19 stimulus payments having boosted consumer spending contributed to the underperformance of Marqeta shares. Additionally, the still small footprints within the Margeta revenue base of crypto, truck brokerage and business-to-business clients may take time to scale.”

07. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders as of Q2, 2022: 33

Stock Price as of October 27: $9.71

Founded in 2007, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies. On October 10, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) announced dosing the first patient with IOV-4001 which the company considers an important first step in providing proof-of-concept for delivering genetically modified TIL therapy to solid tumor patients.

Experts believe that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) has a strong financial foundation to meet its short-term needs, but there is limited room for error. On August 18, Wells Fargo analyst Nick Abbott assumed coverage of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) with an Equal Weight rating and a price target of $14.

Out of the hedge funds being tracked by Insider Monkey, Perceptive Advisors is the leading investor in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) with a stake worth $130.5 million, representing 4.08% of the portfolio. Ken Griffin's Citadel Investment Group is also a prominent shareholder of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA), with 2.5 million shares held, worth roughly $27.8 million.

06. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Number of Hedge Fund Holders as of Q2, 2022: 35

Stock Price as of October 27: $8.77

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israel-based pharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. On October 7, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA), the biggest supplier of the generic version of Adderall, announced that it expects medication shortages to continue for another two to three months. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) is one of the leading low-price pharma stocks.

On October 21, Jefferies analyst Glen Santangelo assumed Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) at Buy with a $10 price target. The firm previously had a Hold rating.

According to Insider Monkey’s data, 35 hedge funds were long Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) at the end of Q2 2022, up from 26 funds in the prior quarter. David Abrams’ Abrams Capital Management is the company's largest stakeholder, with more than 24 million shares worth nearly $181 million.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Best Very Cheap Stocks To Buy Now According To Hedge Funds.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 11 Best Very Cheap Stocks To Buy Now According To Hedge Funds is originally published on Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Big-Time Passive Income Stocks to Consider Loading Up On During the Bear Market

    Bear markets can be an opportunity for those with cash sitting on the sidelines. With stock prices falling more than 20%, dividend yields are surging. Three high-quality companies currently offering big-time dividend yields because of the bear market are Verizon (NYSE: VZ), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Walgreen Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA).

  • 10 Best Foreign Stocks With Dividends

    In this article, we will discuss 10 best foreign stocks with dividends. You can skip our detailed discussion on foreign investments, and go directly to read 5 Best Foreign Stocks With Dividends. A Wall Street Journal report published earlier this year cited data from the United Nations and mentioned that foreign investments saw a 77% […]

  • Got $1,000? These 2 Dividend Kings Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    There aren't many companies that have dividend growth streaks more impressive than these two stocks.

  • Southwestern Energy (SWN) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Southwestern Energy (SWN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.67% and 127.93%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • What Are The Best Stocks To Buy Right Now?

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best stocks to buy right now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Best Stocks To Buy Right Now. Wharton’s Jeremy Siegel: “I Think There’s Going To Be A Pivot Soon” On October 25, in an interview on CNBC, […]

  • How Meta Became the Market's Biggest Value Trap

    Facebook's parent company has turned itself from a money minter into a user-hostile startup

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.

  • 1 Risky Dividend Stock Paying 7.6% That Investors Should Avoid

    Investors will get a clearer picture of how safe the dividend is after the company reports earnings next month.

  • Wall St loses over $200 billion in value after report from Amazon

    Over $200 billion in U.S. stock market value went up in smoke in extended trade on Thursday, after a weak forecast from Amazon added to a string of downbeat quarterly reports from Big Tech companies. Amazon's stock tumbled 17% after the bell, wiping out $190 billion in market capitalization after the retail and technology heavyweight projected a holiday slump that would leave current-quarter sales below Wall Street estimates. Also after the bell, Apple shares fell about 1%, erasing about $30 billion of its stock market value after the Cupertino, California company reported quarterly iPhone sales that fell short of Wall Street targets.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 167% and 202% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    These growth stocks trade near a 52-week low, but certain Wall Street analysts say that could change quickly.

  • There’s a rush to buy I-bonds to lock in a high yield, but there may be an even better deal next week

    Friday is your last chance to buy at the 9.62% rate. But there are other important issues to consider.

  • Zuck refuses to let his metaverse dream die. Wall Street has finally had enough.

    Shares slumped more than 22% Thursday to trade at $101.02, as the tech giant hit its lowest price since 2016.

  • Never Mind Microsoft and Alphabet. This Is the More Ominous Sign for Tech.

    SK Hynix and Texas Instruments offer more insight into what’s next for the industry—and the economy.

  • This Monster Dividend Stock Continues to Give Investors Big Raises

    One factor driving Energy Transfer's high yield is a steady stream of big-time raises over the past year. Energy Transfer recently declared its latest cash distribution to investors. The new quarterly distribution is more than 70% above what Energy Transfer paid in the year-ago quarter.

  • 1 Super Stock You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip, According to Wall Street

    Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB) is a little-known company that has consistently outperformed throughout 2022, seemingly undeterred by rising inflation, higher interest rates, and the broad economic slowdown. Tenable is a leader in the cybersecurity industry, and its third-quarter financial results showed a surge in its top-spending customer base, plus an increase in its full-year revenue guidance, while many other companies are slashing their forecasts. Here's why 13 of 17 analysts tracked by The Wall Street Journal have given Tenable stock the highest-possible buy rating.

  • 10 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy now. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now. The shipping and container companies play an important role […]

  • Venezuela's oil partners head for the exit, forgoing unpaid debt

    Venezuela is allowing partners in state oil company PDVSA's joint ventures to leave - by selling their shares to others or returning them - so long as they forgo payment for past debts and unpaid dividends, four people close to the matter said. Having to take a loss or relinquish unpaid debt has not stopped companies like France's TotalEnergies, Norway's Equinor, and Japan's Inpex from leaving. Eight foreign companies among PDVSA's 44 joint ventures have transferred or given up stakes since 2018.

  • Should You Already Consider Selling Your Alphabet (GOOG) Shares Before It’s Too Late?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management company, released its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter — a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the quarter, the RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) lost 3.3% – a bit better than the S&P 500 (-4.9% for the quarter) and about in line with […]

  • GM's plan to build 400,000 EVs in North America has been delayed by up to 6 months because it hasn't been able to make batteries fast enough

    CEO Mary Barra said in February that GM would hit the target by the end of 2023, but said in GM's Q3 results, that battery production had been slower.