11 Big Cities Where You Can Live Off Just a Social Security Check

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Social Security was never designed to support retirees fully after they stopped working. The average beneficiary receives $1,619.67 per month; and, while that money provides a lifeline for millions of older Americans, it's not enough to live on in most places.

Check Out: 10 States That Receive the Most Social Security

Discover: 6 Things You Must Do When Planning For Retirement

GOBankingRates used data from the Social Security Administration (SSA), Sperling's Best Places, ApartmentList and AreaVibes to identify the big cities (population at least 250,000) where it's still possible to get by on Social Security alone.

The ranking includes each city's average cost of rent, its cost of living index score and its livability score.

You'll notice a high concentration of affordable cities in just a few states. Although there are fewer than a dozen entries, Texas accounts for three and Nebraska and Ohio each show up twice.

If you're looking for an affordable but livable city to stretch those Social Security dollars, these cities beckon anyone on a fixed income.

Check out 11 big cities where you can live off only a Social Security check.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Corpus Christi, Texas

2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $979

Livability score: 69

Cost of living index: 83.1

Population: 325,780

Take Our Poll: Do You Have an Emergency Fund Established?

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $855

Livability score: 69

Cost of living index: 85.4

Population: 643,692

MidwestWilderness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Omaha, Nebraska

2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $884

Livability score: 72

Cost of living index: 89.8

Population: 475,862

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $990

Livability score: 75

Cost of living index: 87.5

Population: 302,205

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cincinnati, Ohio

2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $791

Livability score: 68

Cost of living index: 84.6

Population: 301,394

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Lubbock, Texas

2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $794

Livability score: 68

Cost of living index: 79.9

Population: 253,851

PapaBear / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cleveland, Ohio

2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $616

Livability score: 60

Cost of living index: 72.6

Population: 385,282

Story continues

Davel5957 / iStock.com

Lexington, Kentucky

2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $909

Livability score: 76

Cost of living index: 89.1

Population: 320,601

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

El Paso, Texas

2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $903

Livability score: 74

Cost of living index: 81.4

Population: 679,813

Shutterstock.com

Lincoln, Nebraska

2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $820

Livability score: 78

Cost of living index: 89.8

Population: 283,839

Christopher Boswell / Shutterstock.com

Fort Wayne, Indiana

2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $837

Livability score: 75

Cost of living index: 78.9

Population: 265,752

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best big cities to live on only a Social Security check based on (1) the average monthly benefit for retired workers, $1,619.67, sourced from Social Security Administration; (2) the overall cost of living in each city, sourced from Sperling's Best Places; (3) average 2022 rent for a one-bedroom apartment as sourced from ApartmentList,; and (4) Livability scores sourced from AreaVibes. Factors (2) through (4) were scored and combined, with the lowest score being best. Factor (4) was weighted double in final calculations. For a city to be considered, it had to have a population above 250,000 and a 2022 average rent below $1,000. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 23, 2022.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Big Cities Where You Can Live Off Just a Social Security Check