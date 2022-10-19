11 Big Cities Where You Can Live Off Just a Social Security Check
Social Security was never designed to support retirees fully after they stopped working. The average beneficiary receives $1,619.67 per month; and, while that money provides a lifeline for millions of older Americans, it's not enough to live on in most places.
GOBankingRates used data from the Social Security Administration (SSA), Sperling's Best Places, ApartmentList and AreaVibes to identify the big cities (population at least 250,000) where it's still possible to get by on Social Security alone.
The ranking includes each city's average cost of rent, its cost of living index score and its livability score.
You'll notice a high concentration of affordable cities in just a few states. Although there are fewer than a dozen entries, Texas accounts for three and Nebraska and Ohio each show up twice.
If you're looking for an affordable but livable city to stretch those Social Security dollars, these cities beckon anyone on a fixed income.
Corpus Christi, Texas
2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $979
Livability score: 69
Cost of living index: 83.1
Population: 325,780
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $855
Livability score: 69
Cost of living index: 85.4
Population: 643,692
Omaha, Nebraska
2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $884
Livability score: 72
Cost of living index: 89.8
Population: 475,862
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $990
Livability score: 75
Cost of living index: 87.5
Population: 302,205
Cincinnati, Ohio
2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $791
Livability score: 68
Cost of living index: 84.6
Population: 301,394
Lubbock, Texas
2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $794
Livability score: 68
Cost of living index: 79.9
Population: 253,851
Cleveland, Ohio
2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $616
Livability score: 60
Cost of living index: 72.6
Population: 385,282
Lexington, Kentucky
2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $909
Livability score: 76
Cost of living index: 89.1
Population: 320,601
El Paso, Texas
2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $903
Livability score: 74
Cost of living index: 81.4
Population: 679,813
Lincoln, Nebraska
2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $820
Livability score: 78
Cost of living index: 89.8
Population: 283,839
Fort Wayne, Indiana
2022 average 1-bedroom rent: $837
Livability score: 75
Cost of living index: 78.9
Population: 265,752
Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the best big cities to live on only a Social Security check based on (1) the average monthly benefit for retired workers, $1,619.67, sourced from Social Security Administration; (2) the overall cost of living in each city, sourced from Sperling's Best Places; (3) average 2022 rent for a one-bedroom apartment as sourced from ApartmentList,; and (4) Livability scores sourced from AreaVibes. Factors (2) through (4) were scored and combined, with the lowest score being best. Factor (4) was weighted double in final calculations. For a city to be considered, it had to have a population above 250,000 and a 2022 average rent below $1,000. All data was collected and is up to date as of June 23, 2022.
