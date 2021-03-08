11 bombshells from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexander Kacala and Maura Hohman and Amy Eley
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The wait is over! After weeks of anticipation, Oprah Winfrey's tell-all interview with Prince Harry and the former Meghan Markle finally aired on Sunday night... and it was explosive!

We rounded-up the 11 biggest bombshells from the two-hour affair you need to know tomorrow morning before you stop by the office water cooler on Zoom.

1. They actually eloped.

Meghan told Winfrey that three days before their wedding in 2018, she and Harry actually tied the knot.

"No one knows that," she explained. "We called the archbishop and just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world, but we want our union between us, so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the archbishop of Canterbury."

"Just the three of us," Harry added.

2. Meghan had to learn how to curtsy.

When Harry and Meghan were dating, the two were driving to have lunch at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, England, where Prince Andrew resides. As they were driving, they learned that the queen was finishing a church service nearby and would be there, as well.

Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF (Chris Jackson / Getty Images)
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF (Chris Jackson / Getty Images)

Meghan explained, “I remember Harry and I were in the car and he says, ‘OK, well my grandmother’s going to be there so you’re going to meet her. I said, ‘OK great! I loved my grandmother, I used to take care of my grandmother.’ He goes, ‘Right, do you know how to curtsy?’”

As it turns out, the duchess had no idea that family really curtsied to the queen in private.

“I thought, genuinely, that that was what happens outside. I thought that was part of the fanfare. I didn’t think that’s what happens inside. I said, 'But it’s your grandmother.' He goes, 'It’s the queen.'”

3. Kate Middleton made Meghan cry.

Several months after Meghan and Harry's wedding, a story broke that Meghan had made her sister-in-law, the former Kate Middleton, cry over a dispute about flower girl dresses. But Meghan said the reality was "the reverse happened."

Kate Middleton (AP)
Kate Middleton (AP)

"A few days before the wedding, (Kate) was upset about something — the issue was correct, about flower girl dresses — and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings," Meghan recalled. "It wasn't a confrontation, and I don't think it's fair to (Kate) to get into the details of that because she apologized and I've forgiven her. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something not only I didn't do but that happened to me and the people who were part of our wedding going to our comms team saying, 'I know this didn't happen.'"

She added that Kate gifted her flowers and wrote her an apology note afterwards, calling her "a good person."

4. Archie's skin color was an "awkward" conversation.

Meghan, who is half Black, told Winfrey that there were "concerns and conversations" among the royal family ahead of her son Archie's birth about "how dark his skin might be."

When Winfrey asked if the issue was that he'd "too brown and that would be a problem," Meghan explained, "I wasn't able to follow up with why, but if that's the assumption you're making, I think that feels like a pretty safe one."

The Duke &amp; Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa (Samir Hussein / WireImage)
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit South Africa (Samir Hussein / WireImage)

Winfrey also asked Prince Harry what concerns his family posed to him about his son's race.

"That conversation I am never going to share, but at the time it was awkward and I was a bit shocked," he said. "That was right at the beginning... what will the kids look like?"

5. Meghan has contemplated suicide.

While reflecting on the onslaught of negative press the duchess received since marrying Prince Harry in 2018, the duchess said that it came to a point where the situation felt unsurvivable.

“I just didn’t see a solution,” she told Winfrey. “I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

Oprah interview with Harry and Meghan (Joe Pugliese / Harpo Productions)
Oprah interview with Harry and Meghan (Joe Pugliese / Harpo Productions)

She did eventually tell her husband that she was having suicidal thoughts, saying that what she remembers from the conversation was “how he just cradled me.” The two had to go to an event at the Royal Albert Hall hours later, an outing Harry didn’t think Meghan should attend given her mental state.

“I remember him saying, ‘I don't think you can go,’ and I said, ‘I can't be left alone.’"

6. Meghan and Harry didn't choose not to give Archie a royal title.

The duchess said that while she was pregnant with Archie, born in May 2019, the royal family wanted to change protocol and not offer her son a royal title.

"They didn't want him to be a prince or princess ... which would be different from protocol and that he wasn't going to receive security," Meghan said. "I was very scared of having to offer up our baby, knowing that they weren't going to be kept safe."

She added that "no explanation" was given about her son not receiving a title. "It's not their right to take it away," she said.

7. They're having a girl!

They revealed their second child together will be a girl! Asked what his reaction was when he found out on the ultrasound, Harry responded, "Amazing. Just grateful."

"To have any child, any one or any two, would be amazing, but to have a boy and then a girl, what more can you ask for?" He continued. "Now we've got our family. We've got the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great."

Harry and Meghan (@misanharriman/Instagram)
Harry and Meghan (@misanharriman/Instagram)

8. They're done having kids.

"Done, two is it," Meghan told Winfrey, adding that the baby is due in the summer time.

9. The dynamics with Harry's family shifted after their tour in Australia.

Harry explained that while his family never explicitly acknowledged the racism Meghan faced in the press, his grandmother, father and brother and sister-in-law Kate were all "really welcoming" initially. But "it really changed after the Australia tour," he said, when they announced Meghan was pregnant for the first time.

Related: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's intimate interview with Oprah Winfrey will air Sunday after weeks of anticipation.

"(The tour) was the first time the family got to see how incredible she is at the job, and that brought back memories," he explained, referencing his mother, the late Princess Diana.

“I just wish that we would all learn from the past but to see how effortless it was for Meghan to come into the family so quickly in Australia and across New Zealand, Figi and Tonga and be able to connect with people," he said.

Princess Diana, Meghan Markle
Princess Diana, Meghan Markle

10. Money from Princess Diana was used after the royals cut them off.

Prince Harry said that after the royal family cut them off in the first quarter of 2020, he turned to money his mother left him.

"My family literally cut me off financially and I had to afford security for us," he said, adding, "I have got all what my mum left me. Without that we would not have been able to do this."

Winfrey asked earlier what he thinks his mom would think of their royal exit, to which he said, "I think she saw it coming. I felt her presence throughout this whole process."

11. Prince Harry and Prince William don't seem to be on the best of terms.

As for the relationship between Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, who is third in line for the throne, the duke said that while he loves his brother, they’re leading different lives now.

“I love William to bits," he said. "He’s my brother and we’ve been through hell together. We have a shared experience. But we walk different paths.”

Later, when Winfrey pressed him on the subject of his relationship with his brother, he added, "The relationship is space... at the moment. Time heals all things, hopefully."

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Harry Says the Royal Family Is "Scared" of the British Tabloids

    There were many bombshell revelations during Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's explosive two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey on CBS on Sunday, but one of the biggest surprises was how much the duke was willing divulge about life behind Palace walls. While the teasers for the broadcast focused on what Meghan would say, some of the most stunning revelations came from Harry, including his assertion that the Royal Family would have never challenged or struck back at the tabloids for their negative and misleading coverage of Meghan because they are afraid of the tabloids. His claim that he is "acutely aware" of "how scared [the royals] are of the tabloids turning on them" could be disastrous for the monarchy. Read on to find out what else he said, and for more on the future of the House of Windsor, check out Can the Monarchy Survive Without Queen Elizabeth?"There's an invisible contract," Harry said, referring to the royals' alleged decades-long unspoken agreement with the tabloids. He added that the family members who "wine and dine them and give them full access" get better press than he and Meghan have gotten because of their desire to keep their family life private. But he stopped short of naming the family members who court the press for positive coverage. RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. "There is a level of control [by the tabloids] that has existed for generations," said Harry, dispelling the notion that it's the Palace and not the media that controls coverage of the Royal Family. Meghan added that the family even hosts parties for the tabloids at the Palace. And for more on how another royal couple has handled the tabloids, check out How Prince William Stopped the Media From Harassing Kate Middleton.Diane Clehane is a New York-based journalist and author of Imagining Diana and Diana: The Secrets of Her Style.

  • Here's the deal with payment for Meghan and Harry's Oprah interview

    Meghan Markle spoke to Oprah about life as a royal, among other things.

  • Meghan Markle says she went into her royal marriage to Prince Harry 'naively'

    When Oprah asked Meghan Markle what she thought her life would be like following her wedding, Markle said she could not have imagined what was coming.

  • A “Contemptible” Spectacle Or “Truly Noble”? Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Explosive Oprah Interview Divides Opinion

    Oprah Winfrey promised us shocking revelations, and she did not lie. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dropped bombs in their blockbuster CBS interview with the legendary U.S. presenter — and judging by reactions to the sit-down, you’re either with Team Harry & Meghan or against them. During the brutally frank discussion, Markle revealed she considered […]

  • Joan Laporta to serve second term as Barcelona president after election win

    One of his main tasks will be to convince Lionel Messi to sign a new contract.

  • Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Explosive Oprah Interview: Top Moments Revealed

    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s two hour tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey revealed many aspects of their life of senior members of the royal family that no one ever expected. They openly spoke about their relationships with their family, their transition to California and many other deeply personal struggled they’ve had. Access Hollywood is breaking down everything you need to know – from Meghan talking about her mental health to Prince Harry giving and update on his relationship with his family members like Prince Charles and Prince William.

  • Meghan Markle's Suits co-stars have come forward to defend her

    They've got some lovely things to say about her

  • Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview: Minister says Royal family member's racism claims are 'unacceptable'

    Blow-by-blow: Prince Harry and Meghan's claims Royal family discussed Archie's skin colour 'Kate made me cry' says Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan expecting baby girl Couple secretly married three days before Royal wedding Camilla Tominey | Forget hiding behind sofa, Royals need bulletproof vest A Government minister has said that claims a Royal family member was concerned about Archie's skin tone are "absolutely" unacceptable. Vicky Ford said there is "no place for racism" in reaction to the Sussexes' bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview during which Meghan revealed that she contemplated suicide when she was pregnant with her firstborn. In other key developments during the two-hour interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Oprah: Prince of Wales "stopped taking" Harry’s calls after their royal departure Duchess of Cambridge made the Duchess of Sussex cry before her wedding, she claimed Couple had a private marriage ceremony three days before their wedding officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury Sussexes wanted Archie to be a prince so he would have security Queen wasn’t “blindsided” by their departure the Duke insisted Couple are expecting a baby girl during the summer Princess Diana foresaw his departure from the Royal family, Prince Harry claimed Royal family has an "invisible contract" with the tabloid press, Harry claimed Follow our live blog for a play-by-play of the explosive interview and the global reaction.

  • ‘We should be ashamed’: How people are reacting to Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah

    Everyone has something to say, and no one can agree

  • Prince William and Kate Middleton Share Commonwealth Message Before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Interview

    Prince Charles also made a public appearance for Commonwealth Day ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey

  • Meghan Markle's Mom, Doria Ragland, Has The Cutest Nickname For Her Daughter

    OMG, does this mean Prince Harry and baby Archie have nicknames, too?

  • Meghan on royal family discussion about her son's skin color

    Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, tells Oprah Winfrey in an exclusive interview on CBS that the royal family had discussions about her son's potential skin color while she was pregnant. See more here.

  • NHS England invites people aged 56 to 59 to book COVID-19 vaccinations in coming week

    NHS England has invited people aged 56 to 59 to book COVID-19 vaccinations in the coming week, with letters to 850,000 people in that age bracket landing on doorsteps from Saturday and another 850,000 due to land Monday. "The latest invites have been sent after more than eight in 10 people aged 65 to 69 took up the offer of a jab", the National Health Service said in an emailed statement on Sunday. "NHS staff have vaccinated more than 18 million people across England, meaning more than one third of the adult population have already received the life-saving jab."

  • Eric Benét details life of struggle, loss in Allblk docuseries ‘A Closer Look’

    Eric Benét had all the makings to become a star: the voice, handsome looks and songwriting skills. While he has enjoyed success as a musician for the past two decades with 10 Top 40 R&B singles and several movie and television appearances, a new docuseries will uncover the pain and obstacles he encountered in his journey. Benét is the subject of an episode of A Closer Look, a documentary series on the Allblk streaming service.

  • What Meghan Markle Revealed About the Queen and Their Relationship During Her Oprah Interview

    “The queen…has always been wonderful to me.”

  • Sam Heughan & Graham McTavish Just Recreated an Iconic 'Outlander' Scene in 'Men in Kilts'

    Warning: This article contains spoilers for Men in Kilts Episode 4, “Witchcraft & Superstition” In the fourth episode of Men in Kilts, Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish bring us on an adventure to one of the most memorable and saddest Outlander locations. The standing stones, aka Craigh na Dune, where Jamie and Claire (Caitríona Balfe) […]

  • Bethenny Frankel Slams Meghan Markle Before Oprah Winfrey Interview

    Unlike many stars, Bethenny Frankel is not Team Meghan. Find out what the Real Housewives of New York City alum said about the pregnant Duchess of Sussex before her Oprah Winfrey interview.

  • Prince Harry says he feels ‘really let down’ by Charles as he reveals father stopped taking his calls

    Prince Charles allegedly only took two calls with Prince Harry about so-called “Megxit” before no longer picking up

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Kayleigh McEnany mocked for claiming Trump finds Twitter ban ‘freeing’

    McEnany said social media bans were not ‘about stopping violence. This is about stopping Trump, stopping his ideology, his movement, by removing him from society. We should all stand against it’