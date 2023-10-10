11 buildings damaged, including school, after Woodstock house explodes
Cleanup is underway Tuesday, after a natural gas leak possibly led to a house explosion in the far northwest suburbs.
Cleanup is underway Tuesday, after a natural gas leak possibly led to a house explosion in the far northwest suburbs.
Google released the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models less than a week ago, but we're already seeing leaks of the upcoming budget version.
Here are the best deals we could find on iPads and other tablets for October Prime Day 2023.
You can never own too many comfy, stretchy leggings. The post The best October Prime Day leggings deals 2023 appeared first on In The Know.
Amazon isn't the only retailer with major markdowns today. The post The best October Prime Day deals at Kohl’s 2023 appeared first on In The Know.
'Special Forces' reality series lives up to its 'World's Toughest Test' billing as three recruits self-exit and three others have emotional confessionals.
The Arizona Diamondbacks have yet to lose in the 2023 postseason.
The 2023 NHL season opens with a can't-miss tripleheader event. Here's what you need to know.
Hundreds of Israelis died on Saturday after Hamas terrorists crossed the border fence from Gaza in a surprise attack.
Here's a list of the best smart speakers you can buy -- for every budget -- plus tips and tricks on how to choose the right one for you.
This small but mighty gizmo works with Alexa.
Audi’s loaded version of its flagship gasoline-powered Q8 SUV — the SQ8 — made its formal public debut at the Qatar version of the Geneva motor show.
"Tech neck is a new epidemic caused by the chronic use of all of the electronic devices that we have gotten accustomed to using as part of our everyday lives."
In the latest survey from Fannie Mae measuring housing sentiment, 84% of respondents in September said now is a bad time to purchase a house.
Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for Oct. 9-15.
At just 28 cents each, these nonslip space-savers are worth every penny.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Jimbo Fisher might have cost Texas A&M a win over Alabama. Mario Cristobal embarrassed himself and gave away a game. Week 7 wasn't great for college coaches in terms of decision-making.
Grand Ventures today announced its second fund to invest in early-stage companies. The Grand Rapids, Michigan firm tells TechCrunch that it aims to lead seed-stage investments in startups solving problems facing the fintech, DevOps and supply chain sectors. The $50 million Fund II is managed by general partners Tim Streit, Camila Noordeloos and Nathan Owen.
The biggest news stories this morning: OpenAI might try to make its own AI chips, X tests three paid subscription tiers, NASA will reveal on Wednesday what OSIRIS-REx brought back from asteroid Bennu.
Throw into the mix a lack of transparency over pricing and service availability, and it's clear that families looking for the most suitable care home for their elderly loved ones face mounting challenges. This is something that Lottie is setting out to address, with an online marketplace that helps those seeking care find the best care homes and services for their needs, while also catering to additional categories such as home care. Founded out of London in 2021 by brothers Will and Chris Donnelly, Lottie claims some 500,000 monthly users, which it says represents 300% growth over the past 12 months.