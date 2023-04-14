11 cats removed in Washington County animal cruelty case, four die

A Washington County woman is facing 22 charges of animal cruelty after the Humane Society of Washington County entered a house, which firefighters deemed unstable, to seize 11 cats, according to Washington County District Court records.

Four of the 11 cats have died, while the remaining seven have been adopted, said Colin Berry, the humane society's executive director.

The 65-year-old woman, who lives north of Maugansville, was charged with 11 misdemeanor counts of failing to provide necessary veterinary care, proper air or proper space while the animals were in her custody, according to court records. She also was charged with 11 misdemeanor counts of causing or authorizing the infliction of unnecessary suffering or pain on the cats.

The woman's case is scheduled for trial in June. According to the online docket for the case, no defense attorney was attached to the case as of Friday.

A field-services officer from the humane society, deputies from the Washington County Sheriff's Office and an assistant state's attorney arrived at the Mason Dixon Road home on Feb. 2 to execute a search and seizure warrant due to evidence of animal cruelty.

In the charging documents filed March 29, field services officer Isaac Mowery describes trash piled 3 to 5 feet high in a home that also had bugs all over and an odor that was "overwhelming" and burned the throat when trying to breathe.

Part of the living room floor had caved in, leaving a 5-foot-by-5-foot hole to about an 8-foot drop to the basement, he wrote in charging documents.

A fire department arrived and deemed the home too dangerous to enter, fearing the house was unstable because of the floor caving in, charging documents state. Later, Mowery would see the floor was "saturated with rotting food and urine which is the likely cause of the floor caving in in the living room."

There was no running water and no working outlets in the home. Extension cords ran to an outdoor outlet to power a space heater inside, making it a fire hazard, court records state.

Fire officials advised the woman that her home was not safe for her to live in and she should leave immediately, but she refused, court records state.

Rich Eichelberger, Washington County's director of permits and inspections and the code official, said in an April 5 email that he contacted Adult Protective Services with the Washington County Department of Social Services, and received confirmation they were going to review the matter.

Asked about the firefighters' concerns about the safety of the house, Eichelberger wrote that county permitting staff are working with the property owner to resolve the issues.

The woman is the owner of the property, according to information at the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation's website.

Crystal Mowery, the humane society's field services director, said, "Research shows that people that live in hoarding situations and that are hoarders of animals — oftentimes it comes from a psychological condition."

This 2-year-old female, Haze, is one of 11 cats removed from a Mason Dixon Road home in February 2023 in a Washington County animal cruelty case. Haze was adopted and has a new home.

Mowery said the humane society, which serves as the county's animal control authority, filed charges against the woman because of the cats' physical conditions and their living conditions.

"My hope is ... that (this woman) can get some help and learn from this and get herself into a better situation," Mowery said.

The charging documents state the humane society was at the Mason Dixon Road home in 2017 and removed animals then that were living in "deplorable conditions" under the woman's care. A humane society official told the woman then that if she got more animals and kept them in deplorable conditions, depriving them of veterinary care, criminal charges would be filed, court records state.

Asked why charges weren't filed in 2017, Berry said she wasn't involved with the case then. A decision whether to file charges can depend on the situation in a case. At that time, the woman allowed the humane society to remove cats from the home and said she was moving soon. There was a verbal agreement that she would not get more cats and the likelihood of her moving, Berry said.

The humane society has been circling back to visit people who have been charged in the past or surrendered animals for treatment in exchange for not being criminally charged, Berry said. Sometimes they find something and sometimes they don't, she said.

"At the time, the welfare of the animals is our greatest concern" in such cases, she said.

In the Mason Dixon Road case, a field services officer had driven past the home and noticed someone was living there, Berry said. When the officer "saw trash bags and open cans of cat food strewn across the lawn," the officer went to the door to do a welfare check.

A search and seizure warrant was executed at the home on Feb. 2. The cats "were seized," but the woman surrendered them before officials left the scene, Berry wrote in an email.

What about the 11 cats removed from the home?

Two cats were euthanized and two others died from medical issues, according to an email from Berry.

Regarding the cats that were euthanized, Berry said the human society's veterinarians determined they were in "extreme, poor condition" stemming from their lack of veterinary care and basic neglect.

One of the deceased cats did not survive a surgery to amputate a leg to try to prevent sepsis, court documents state.

That kitten had wounds on two legs that were "most likely due to bites from other cats," according to charging documents. While the cats were claimed to be "indoor only," a humane society field-services officer saw cats outside enter the home though a hole.

The field-services officer, who previously noted he was gearing up in a hazmat suit and respirator to enter the home on Feb. 2, wrote in charging documents that he saw two cats on a bookshelf that appeared to be missing an eye, court records state. When reached for, the cats ran.

Two kittens were removed that day. Nine more cats were removed over the next few days after the humane society left behind carriers for the woman to catch the remaining cats, according to court records.

Many of the cats had dental and flea-related issues and several were underweight, court records state.

One cat had an old scar on her left cornea and another had such damage to the left eye that the charging document noted it would need enucleation — removal of the eye.

