11 Celebrities Who Are Child Free And The Legitimately Funny Reasons Why They Decided To Never Have Kids

A Japanese woman at the center of a disturbing video that shows her being nonconsensually groped by a group of males in New Delhi, India, has spoken out after the terrifying encounter. The incident reportedly occurred during last week’s Holi festivities in the neighborhood of Paharganj, a popular spot among tourists. As seen in the viral video, multiple males surrounded and touched the victim, smeared her face with colored material, cracked an egg on her head and shoved her repeatedly among themselves.