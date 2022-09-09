Heading back to the office? Shop 11 comfortable dress shoes you can wear to work and beyond

Heading back to the office? Shop the most comfortable dress shoes from DSW, Clarks and Naturalizer.

It's time to rethink what constitutes office-appropriate attire. Gone are the days when power suits and pantyhose reigned supreme. It's not unusual to see more relaxed office dress codes in many workplaces today, allowing staffers to be comfortable while showcasing their personal styles.

Whether you're entering the workforce for the first time or heading back to the office, comfortable shoes are a must-have, especially if you’re on your feet all day. Often the final step in completing a work outfit, work-appropriate footwear includes stylish silhouettes ranging from sassy stilettos to sleek booties to low-key loafers and ballet flats.

Below, we rounded up 11 of the most comfortable dress shoes to take you through the work day to happy hour and beyond. From square toes and block heels to cloud-like insoles, you'll be walking on a dream thanks to these office shoes for women.

1. These convertible pumps

These convertible pumps are a game-changer for office attire.

Even heels that promise to be comfortable can become uncomfortable, simply because they push your feet into an always-on-your-toes position. That’s why Pashion created an entire brand around removable-heel pumps. The D'Orsay Patent 4-inch Pumps, which are made of patent leather, can be worn as flats or as 3- or 4-inch heels. You can also choose between a block heel or a stiletto one. Available in five core colors and seasonal shades, they come in women's whole and half sizes 6 to 11.

From $74 at Pashion

2. These washable loafers

Birdies are rumored to be as comfortable as slippers.

If you’re a commuter, you’ve probably arrived to work in sneakers, only to change into office-appropriate shoes. To save yourself the hassle of toting around an extra pair, slip into the Blackbird Washable Loafers from Birdies, which look good and are comfy. And if they get dirty trekking across town? You can throw them in the wash. Available in three prints and colors, they come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 12. These cuties sell out frequently, but don’t worry—they’re regularly restocked.

From $140 at Birdies

3. These head-turning mules

These single-strap mules add elegance to your step.

The Cataliya Mule from Kelly & Katie is easy to transition from day to night—or office to happy hour—with a classic design and practical block heel. Reviewers rave about how comfortable these dress shoes are, especially in professional settings. Available in black, off white, and multicolor plaid, they come in women's whole and half sizes 6 to 11.

$39.99 at DSW

4. These timeless flat pumps

These earthy brown or basic black dress shoes are comfortable and classic.

Clarks get it right with the low-heeled Laina 15 pumps. Made with the brand's cushioned two-layer foam, they feature an eye-catching buckle on the outer side of each foot. Clarks boasts that they feature “a classic toe shape and wearable heel height.” Available in brown and black, the shoes come in women's whole and half sizes 5.5 to 10.5.

From $60 at Clarks

5. These chunky loafers

Lug soles are super trendy this year and make for exceptionally comfortable dress shoes for work.

In case you missed it, ’90s style is making a major comeback, and lug soles are once again en vogue. Rather than opting for traditional lug-sole sneakers, dress it up a bit with the Selma Loafer from Bernardo 1946. These leather platforms feature a 1.75-inch heel, making them chic and comfortable dress shoes. Available in five colors and patterns, they'll likely coordinate with the majority of your office attire. They come in women's whole and half sizes 6 to 11.

$238 at Bernardo 1946

6. These mixed-material loafers

You can wear flats and still look dressy thanks to these Rockports.

Not all dress shoes need a heel—they just have to look snazzy enough to elevate an outfit. And the Total Motion Laylani Accent Loafer does just that. They’re made with Rockport’s TruTech sole, which the brand claims is designed to cushion your foot so as to “provide rebound at the forefoot and shock absorption at the heel.” In other words, they’re not only stylish, they’re comfortable, too. Available in four colors and prints—including a pair that swaps the suede for synthetic snakeskin—they come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 11.

$100 at Rockport

7. These block-heel pumps

Looking for a comfortable pair of dress shoes? These retro-inspired pumps from Franco Sarto are both comfy and chic.

If you’re looking for shoes that you can wear all day, every day, grab these retro-inspired cylindrical-heel pumps, the Pisa Pump, from Franco Sarto. Because they have a soft square toe box, they won’t cramp your feet the way many pumps with pointy toes do. Available in five colors and prints, including a darling houndstooth, they come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 11.

$130 at Franco Sarto

8. These printed loafers

Shop these Sam Edelman loafers because, you deserve to have a little fun at work, too.

Loafers are some of the most versatile and comfortable dress shoes, but they can be a little plain. Why not have fun with them by getting a pair in a wild print? Sam Edelman knows a thing or two about creating stylishly funky silhouettes, as showcased by the Loraine Bit Loafer. Want zebra-print work shoes? Or perhaps cheetah or snakeskin? Whatever the case, you'll find something for you among the two dozen colored croc, snake and plain leather textiles. Women with wide feet are in luck, too, as these shoes come in whole and half sizes 5 to 13 in both standard and wide widths.

From $60 at Sam Edelman

9. These croc booties

These booties are made of Italian leather and feature shock-absorbing insoles for the ultimate in comfort and quality.

Work-ready footwear isn’t always about patent pumps and pointed-toe flats. Chunky-heeled booties have a place, too. Rather than settling for a fast-fashion pair, do yourself a favor and invest in the best-selling Heartbreaker Booties. Made of Italian leather and insoles that claim to absorb shock, they’ll keep you cozy while making you look chic at work, out on the town and everywhere you wear them in between. Available in black, brown and snakeskin, they come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 11.

$195 at Thursday Boots

10. These wearable low pumps

These comfortable pumps come in several different colors and prints to match almost every outfit or mood!

If you prefer a lower heel, Naturalizer has just what you’re looking for. The brand’s Karina Square Toe Pump boasts an easy-to-walk-in, 2-inch heel, and is lined with a cushioned footbed. They’re a dream for folks who weigh comfort as heavily as they do work-ready style. Available in five colors, they come in women's whole and half sizes 4 to 12 in narrow, standard and wide widths.

From $110 at Nordstrom

11. These classic stilettos

These Jessica Simpson heels feel as good as they look.

If your idea of dressy work shoes is what most people think of as pumps, then you’ll like the look (and feel) of these best-selling Jessica Simpson Haneh Pumps. They feature a 3.5-inch spike heel and leather upper exterior and come highly recommended by hundreds of DSW shoppers. So long as balance is your strong suit, these high heels might just be your Cinderella fit. Available in five colors and prints, they come in women's whole and half sizes 5 to 11.

From $34.98 at DSW

